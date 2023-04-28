Chargers Bolster Receiving Corps with TCU WR Quentin Johnston at No. 21

The Los Angeles Chargers made a bold move in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, selecting TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston with the 21st overall pick. Johnston is a big, athletic receiver who has the potential to be a game-changer for the Chargers’ offense.

At 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, Johnston has the size and physicality to win battles for the ball in the air. He’s also a smooth runner with good speed and agility, making him a threat both as a deep threat and in the short passing game. He had a standout season for TCU in 2022, racking up over 1,000 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.

The addition of Johnston gives the Chargers another weapon in their already potent passing attack. He’ll join a receiving corps that includes Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, and tight end Jared Cook, giving quarterback Justin Herbert plenty of options to work with. With the Chargers looking to make a push for the playoffs in the competitive AFC West, Johnston could be just the piece they need to take their offense to the next level.

In a statement following the pick, Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said, “We’re thrilled to add a player of Quentin’s caliber to our team. He’s a dynamic receiver with a unique skill set, and we think he’s going to be a great addition to our offense. We’re excited to see what he can do on the field and how he can help us achieve our goals.”

Overall, the selection of Quentin Johnston is a bold move by the Chargers, but one that could pay off big for them in the long run. With a talented young quarterback in Justin Herbert and a strong supporting cast of receivers, the Chargers are poised to make some noise in the AFC in the coming seasons.