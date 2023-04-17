Published On: Mon, Apr 17th, 2023

Bring Your Little Deductions to Hooters for a FREE Kids Meal

Kids eat free on April 18

South and Southwest Florida, FL – Bring your kids to your local Hooters Restaurant on Tuesday, April 18th and they will receive a free kids meal.   One free kids meal per paying adult, for dine in only.  The meals are served on a Hooters Kids Club Frisbee that the kids can take home.  Kids meal choices include grilled cheese, wings, boneless wings, burger sliders and mac & cheese.  Kids meals include a side and beverage.

South Florida Hooters locations:  

  • Hooters of Beach Place (17 S Ft Lauderdale Beach Blvd Suite 304, Fort Lauderdale) 954-767-0014
  • Hooters of Boca Raton (2240 NW 19 Street, Suite 1101-A, Boca Raton) 561 -391-8903
  • Hooters of Coral Way (3301 Coral Way, Miami) 305-873-6166
  • Hooters of Doral (8695 NW 13TH Terrace, Miami, FL  33126) 305-593-5088
  • Hooters of Hialeah (680 w. 49TH Street, Hialeah, FL 33012) 305-827-8000 
  • Hooters of Fort Lauderdale (6345 N. Andrews Avenue, Fort Lauderdale) 954-928-0026
  • Hooters of Pembroke Pines (7990 Pines Boulevard, Pembroke Pines) 954-962-6330
  • Hooters of Sunrise (3805 N University Drive, Sunrise) 954-748-1000
  • Hooters of Weston (2282 Weston Road, Weston) (954) 990-7047
  • Hooters of Bradenton (4908 14TH Street W, Bradenton) 941-758-1175
  • Hooters of Cape Coral (3120 Del Prado Boulevard, Cape Coral) 239-945-4700
  • Hooters of Fort Myers (4411 Cleveland Avenue, Fort Myers) 239 275-4666
  • Hooters of Naples (3625 Gateway Lane, Naples) 239-513-9964
  • Hooters of Port Charlotte  (1360 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte) 941-625-0200
  • Hooters of Sarasota (6507 South Tamiami Trail, Sarasota) 941-923-4666

LTP Management, a Franchisee of Hooters of America, owns and operates 16 locations in South Florida.  For more information about South Florida Hooters please visit www.HootersFlorida.com or follow us at Twitter @HootersFlorida, Instagram @SouthFLHooters and Facebook @HootersFlorida. 

