Bring Your Little Deductions to Hooters for a FREE Kids Meal

Kids eat free on April 18

South and Southwest Florida, FL – Bring your kids to your local Hooters Restaurant on Tuesday, April 18th and they will receive a free kids meal. One free kids meal per paying adult, for dine in only. The meals are served on a Hooters Kids Club Frisbee that the kids can take home. Kids meal choices include grilled cheese, wings, boneless wings, burger sliders and mac & cheese. Kids meals include a side and beverage.

South Florida Hooters locations:

Hooters of Beach Place (17 S Ft Lauderdale Beach Blvd Suite 304, Fort Lauderdale) 954-767-0014

Hooters of Boca Raton (2240 NW 19 Street, Suite 1101-A, Boca Raton) 561 -391-8903

Hooters of Coral Way (3301 Coral Way, Miami) 305-873-6166

Hooters of Doral (8695 NW 13TH Terrace, Miami, FL 33126) 305-593-5088

Hooters of Hialeah (680 w. 49TH Street, Hialeah, FL 33012) 305-827-8000

Hooters of Fort Lauderdale (6345 N. Andrews Avenue, Fort Lauderdale) 954-928-0026

Hooters of Pembroke Pines (7990 Pines Boulevard, Pembroke Pines) 954-962-6330

Hooters of Sunrise (3805 N University Drive, Sunrise) 954-748-1000

Hooters of Weston (2282 Weston Road, Weston) (954) 990-7047

Hooters of Bradenton (4908 14TH Street W, Bradenton) 941-758-1175

Hooters of Cape Coral (3120 Del Prado Boulevard, Cape Coral) 239-945-4700

Hooters of Fort Myers (4411 Cleveland Avenue, Fort Myers) 239 275-4666

Hooters of Naples (3625 Gateway Lane, Naples) 239-513-9964

Hooters of Port Charlotte (1360 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte) 941-625-0200

Hooters of Sarasota (6507 South Tamiami Trail, Sarasota) 941-923-4666

