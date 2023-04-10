Breaking Records and Making History: NBA Play-In Tournament’s Top Performances

The NBA Play-In Tournament has become one of the most exciting and eagerly anticipated events on the basketball calendar, offering fans a chance to witness some of the game’s most electrifying players compete for a spot in the playoffs. And while the tournament is still relatively new, it has already produced some incredible individual performances, setting new records and cementing the legacies of some of the league’s brightest stars.

From historic scoring outbursts to dominant rebounding displays, here are just a few of the NBA Play-In Tournament records that have been shattered in recent years:

Most points in a game: Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors (2021) – 46 points

Most rebounds in a game: Andre Drummond, Cleveland Cavaliers (2021) – 18 rebounds

Most assists in a game: Russell Westbrook, Washington Wizards (2021) – 21 assists

Most steals in a game: Terry Rozier, Charlotte Hornets (2021) – 7 steals

Most three-pointers made in a game: Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics (2021) – 8 three-pointers

These incredible performances are a testament to the skill, talent, and dedication of the NBA’s top players, and a reminder of the thrills and excitement that the game can provide. As the Play-In Tournament continues to grow in popularity and importance, it’s clear that we can expect even more record-breaking moments and unforgettable performances in the years to come. So buckle up and get ready for some basketball magic!