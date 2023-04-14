Boca Beat, 04/13/2023
- The City of Boca Raton will host a “Community Celebration” on Wednesday, April 19 at Mizner Park Amphitheater, 590 Plaza Real, to recognize the Florida Atlantic University (FAU) Men’s Basketball team for their run in the NCAA Tournament. As recognition for their Final Four appearance that brought students, alumni, and the entire Boca Raton community together, the team will be awarded with the Key to the City, a rare honor given to individuals who have had a profound impact on the community.
- Breaking a 25-year record for the number of attendees and monies raised, Palm Beach County’s finest healthcare providers were celebrated at the 25th Anniversary “Honor Your Doctor” Luncheon (HYDL). Presented by the Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton (RCDBR), the awards event, attended by more than 300 guests and physicians, was held March 29, the day before National Doctors Day at Boca West Country Club. In appreciation, each nominated doctor received a crystal globe on a pedestal engraved with his or her name.
- South Florida-based Affiliated Development and the City of West Palm Beach have partnered to further highly anticipated project, The Spruce, an 8-story 270-unit apartment building with garage parking and a ground floor café.
- A new twist on a drug used to treat alcohol use disorder could double up as a treatment for stroke, the leading cause of disability and the third leading cause of death in the United States. Called “Carb” for short, this new formulation is designed to treat ischemic stroke, protect brain tissue against injury and minimize the size of a brain infarct. About 87 percent of all strokes are ischemic stroke, which occurs when a vessel supplying blood to the brain is obstructed.
- Miss Hooters International Madison Novo who works at Hialeah Hooters and Cypress Creek Hooters employees Jessica Dowling and Nicole Salvador had the opportunity to visit to Broward Health Salah Foundation Children’s Hospital. The group brought the kids bunny themed arts and crafts, Hootie’s stuffed animals, books and meals.
- Florida Atlantic University students David Baldwin and Michael Green have been named 2023 Goldwater Scholars. The Barry Goldwater Scholarship is the most prestigious national research fellowship for undergraduate students given this year to just 413 scholars nationwide, making this the second consecutive year that FAU students have been awarded the honor. The two were selected from a pool of 1,267 students from 483 institutions across the country.
- In an effort to bring awareness of the dangers of impaired driving ahead of prom night and graduation, American Heritage Schools’ Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) Club hosted Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD)’s impactful “Power of You(th)®” presentation for 11th and 12th graders at its Broward campus on April 12.
- Fuller Center, a not-for-profit organization focused on meeting the needs of local children and families, is kicking off an exciting new initiative for our community’s most dedicated difference-makers! The Fuller Center invites the community to join the newly launched Fuller Auxiliary Committee. Members of the Committee will serve as champions for local children in need, ambassadors to the community, and advocates for their working families. A Meet and Greet “Play with a Purpose” event will be held on Monday, April 17th from 6-8 p.m. at Fuller Center, 200 N.E. 14th Street, Boca Raton. Light bites and refreshments will be served.
- Inspired by the technology used when she was a young child in treatment, Palm Beach State College adjunct instructor Jenna Laquerre pursued her passion to become a sonographer with determination. She had been working at a pediatric institution and would be among the first students to take the American Registry for Diagnostic Sonography (ARDMS) Pediatric Sonography registry examination, in 2016. Passing the examination and becoming certified in this new pediatric specialty would be the gateway to advancing her employment in the field.
- The Jills Zeder Group has listed the Parker Estate, a one-of-a-kind custom property owned by the family of Constant Contact Founder and Tech Entrepreneur Randy Parker, for $52 million. The triple-lot compound in Boca Raton’s prestigious Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club neighborhood is located at 2499 E Maya Palm Drive, Boca Raton, FL 33432. The property is listed by Jill Hertzberg and Jon Mann of The Jills Zeder Group.
- This annual event is attended by over 150 residents, business and civic leaders, and presents a great opportunity for local businesses to sponsor an auction item, place an ad in the program, receive recognition, and help Rotary provide scholarships for Delray Beach senior students to advance their education. Our organization has provided ten $1,000 scholarships each year for the past 75 years, totaling $750,000, since the inception of the program in 1948. These scholarships are awarded after careful consideration of academic achievement, financial need, and commitment to community service.
- When Palm Beach State College alumnus Dr. J. Marc Davis moved to Boca Raton from Washington, D.C., in his early 30s, he had been out of school for 12 years. “It began to weigh on me that I started something and did not finish,” said Davis, who today is a professor and chair of PBSC’s Student Life Skills Department on the Boca Raton campus. “Moreover, I was a dad. I wanted to be a good example. I couldn’t rightfully advocate for education and have given up myself.”
- Vice President for Academic Affairs Katrina Carter–Tellison took command of the podium in front of a broad crowd of students, faculty and professionals on Wednesday evening to set the stage for the latest C-Suite Speaker Series event. Andres Barry, president of JetBlue Travel Products, was greeted on stage by Moderator, hospitality veteran, and advisor to Lynn Bruce Himelstein to spark meaningful conversations that addressed brand extension, business plan development, overcoming global challenges, recruitment strategies and the importance of team collaboration.
- South Florida Business Journal named Lynn University among the region’s top colleges and universities in its annual South Florida Colleges and Universities list, placing Lynn No. 6 on its South Florida MBA Programs list.
- Former Florida Congressman Mark Foley is giving back and paying forward with his second scholarship for Palm Beach State College. While the Congressman Mark Foley Law Enforcement Scholarship, established in 2022, helps students entering the College’s Police Academy, the Congressman Mark Foley Nursing Scholarship is doing the same for students entering the vital field of nursing.
- The Palm Beach State College Beach Volleyball team won their first-ever FCSAA/Region 8 Beach Volleyball Championship. Hosted by State College of Florida at the UMR Sports Facility in Bradenton, Fla. March 31 – April 1, the Lady Panthers did not lose a match in route to the championship.
