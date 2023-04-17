BOCA BACCHANAL 2023Celebrating Exquisite Wine & Food, April 28-30

Boca Chamber Member Update

The Grand Tasting at The Addison to Include Silent Auction of Exotic Luxury Items Including The Macallan James Bond 60th Anniversary Release Decade I

(Boca Raton, FL – April 14, 2023) The Boca Raton Historical Society will be hosting the always popular BOCA BACCHANAL, an annual weekend celebration of fine wine and food, slated for April 28-30, which always concludes with The Grand Tasting, offering extraordinary tasting selections of wines, champagnes, and whiskey, as well as generous samplings of signature dishes by celebrated local chefs.

This delicious event will run from 1 to 4 pm on Sunday, April 30, at The Addison, which is widely considered one of the most important pieces of architecture in South Florida and is located at 2 East Camino Real (33432).

The Grand Tasting will also include a silent auction of exotic luxury items, including The Macallan James Bond 60th Anniversary Release Decade I with four Lalique tumblers. The bottle packaging includes an original illustration of scenes from Goldfinger (1964), Thunderball (1965), and You Only Live Twice (1967). The timeless single malt was specifically developed to reflect both the enduing character of James Bond and the Scottish heritages shared by both 007 and The Macallan Distillery in Craigellachie, Scotland.

Another item in the silent auction will be The Macallan private tasting experience hosted by National Brand Ambassador Katie Nahat and featuring some of its most exclusive whiskies with a catered pairing—to be hosted in the home of the auction winner.

Other auction items include Holland America Cruise for two, a Salmanazar (9 liters) of Taittinger Brut La Française, Truchard Wine Tasting for 10, vacation on a solar yacht, luxurious hotel stays, and memorable restaurant experiences.

As a special prelude to The Grand Tasting experience on April 30, BOCA BACCHANAL will present two special sipping seminars from noon to 1 pm spotlighting The Macallan Distillery and ZD Wines from Napa Valley, California.

The Macallan Scotch Whiskey will be represented by Brand Ambassador Katie Nahat and will offer sample sips of The Macallan, Macallan Harmony Intense Arabica, Macallan Double Cask (15 years), and the Macallan Rare Cask 2022.

ZD Wines will be represented by National Sales Manager Teresa D’Aurizio, who will offer tastings of the vintner’s 2021 Chardonnay, 2021 Carneros Pinot Noir, 2019 Napa Cabernet, and the 2012 Library Cabernet.

During The Grand Tasting from 1 to 4 pm, attendees will revel in generous samplings from such vintners and distributors as Silver Oak, Twomey Cellars, Domaine Carneros, DAOU, St. Supéry Estate, Coppola, Hahn, Hope Family Wine, Luca Bosio, and more.

Plus, unforgettable taste sensations from AlleyCat, Atlantic Grille at The Seagate Hotel & Spa, Bazille at Nordstrom, Big in Japan, Blis Foods, Capital Grille, Gourmetphile, KakaoZON Ecuadorian Chocolate, Lemongrass Asian Bistro, Max’s Grille, Oceans 234, Poke Company, Ramen Lab Eatery, Sicilian Oven, and six curated food stations presented by The Addison.

Tickets to The Grand Tasting are $125 per person; $160 including a Sipping Seminar. For more information and to purchase tickets to BOCA BACCHANAL 2023, please visit www.BocaHistory.org or www.BocaBacchanal.com.