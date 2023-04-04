2023 Mother’s Day Week Kicks Off Applauding and Pampering “Paw-loving” Moms and Their Pooches 

At Tri County Animal Rescue’s Third Annual Moms & Pups “Bark & Brunch”

Sunday, May 7

“Dining With and For Dogs” Fun and Fund” Raiser to Honor Champion Pup Moms Jeri Caprio and Zoe Lanham Benefits TCAR’s “Together Fur-Ever” Medical Fund

Boca Raton, FL – Since there are all types of devoted, loving moms, Tri-County Animal

Rescue (TCAR) will kick off the 2023 Mother’s Day week with its “pup-ular” third annual Moms & Pups “Bark & Brunch.” The elegant outdoor “fun and fund” raiser will happen Sunday, May 7, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Addison in Boca Raton.

Serving up the “pawfect way” to celebrate, while supporting pet parents in financial hardship, “Bark & Brunch” raises monies to help fund a little known, yet growing community wellness need in Boca Raton and surrounding communities. Proceeds benefit TCAR’s “Together Fur-Ever” Medical Fund that subsidizes free and low-cost full-service veterinary and animal hospital services on-site for dogs and felines of pet parents who are financially challenged or experiencing economic setbacks and employment challenges, and in appreciation of first responders.

An Open-air Courtyard Afternoon for Paw-Lovers and Their Pups

To support their Boca Raton community’s only animal rescue shelter, “Bark & Brunch” attendees will enjoy an elegant courtyard brunch, live music and festivities for Pup Moms, their fur babies who are invited guests and their families. Plans include a welcome reception with “Bark Bars” serving up free-flowing Mimosas and Bloody Marys featuring Tito’s Handmade Vodka, “Mom & Pooch” photo ops, a delicious doggie treat buffet, Mother’s Day boutique fashion and gift shopping, silent and live auctions, Chance-to-Win opportunities and surprises. High-profile Champion Pup Moms who have long advocated for pet rescue and support of TCAR will be honored: Jeri Caprio, host of the annual Horses & Hounds fundraiser that benefits TCAR, and Zoe Lanham, vice president of The Addison.

Busy at work are 2023 “Bark & Brunch” Honorary Co-chairs are Marcia Mithun with the Mithun Family Foundation and Heather Ronan of Lavalle, Brown & Ronan, PA, supported by a paws-loving host committee. The committee includes Peg Anderson, Marta Batmasian, Alisa Cohen, Sharon DiPietro, Ingrid Fulmer, Suzi Goldsmith, Sue Heller, Gwen Herb, Arlene Herson, Olivia Hollaus, Gloria Hosh, Bonnie Kaye, Jon Kaye, Sammy Kaye, Dyana Kenney, Andrea Kline, Dr. Allen Konis, Zoe Lanham, Doug Mithun, Lynda Palmer, Linda Petrakis, Michael Pierce, Pam Polani, Nanette Saraga, Constance Scott, Robin Trompeter, Lisa Vander Ploeg, Pam Weinroth, and Robert Weinroth.

A Meaningful Way to Launch Mother’s Day Week… “Pawing it Forward” for Pet Parents in Need

This “Bark & Brunch” fundraiser has become an ideal way to launch Mother’s Day week for so many struggling pet parents by helping increase the nonprofit’s “Together Fur-Ever” Medical Fund reserves. Those funds help provide free and low-cost surgeries, x-rays, ultrasounds, dental care and more at TCAR’s state-of-the-art, on-campus clinic to loving pet owners experiencing financial difficulties. Wellness, surgical and treatment services are provided, based on a pet owner’s demonstrated ability to pay. TCAR believes all pets should remain healthy in their home, not be forced to neglect treatable medical and dental issues that can escalate, causing unnecessary pain and loss or even surrender to shelters due to lack of funds.

2023 Mother’s Day Week Kicks Off Applauding and Pampering “Paw-loving” Moms and Their Pooches/2/2/2/2

Originally the “fan and fund” raiser was conceived to raise funds in response to Covid’s economic impact on pet owners and in appreciation to first responders, yet the need for subsidized vet care continues to grow with impact of rising inflation and food insecurity. TCAR reports that in 2022, its on-site clinic provided the following pro bono services:

1,200 surgeries

1,700 feral cat spays and neuters

600 micro-chip implants

790 vaccinations

As one of the largest regional 100% No-Kill, 501(c)(3) nonprofit animal shelters, TCAR is dedicated to rescue, rehabilitation and re-homing unwanted pets in Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade counties. Since its inception, TCAR, a four-star rated Charity Navigator nonprofit for nine consecutive years, has saved over 88,000 domestic animals from being euthanized, providing a safe haven until rescues are given the chance to live the rest of their lives as treasured pets.

Sponsorships are Going Fast, But There is Still Time to Help Raise the “Bark”

Sponsorships to date include:

“ Top Dog” Presenting Sponsor: Andrea Kline

Andrea Kline Paws-tacular Culinary & Decor Sponsor: The Addison

“Ruff Ruff” Reception Sponsor: James H. and Marta T. Batmasian Family Foundation

James H. and Marta T. Batmasian Family Foundation “Pup Stars” Host Sponsor: Sharon (and in memory of Jay) DiPietro

Sharon (and in memory of Jay) DiPietro Commemorative “Moms & Pooches” Photo Station: First Horizon Bank

(Flower Wall backdrop donated by Jar of Stars Events)

First Horizon Bank (Flower Wall backdrop donated by Jar of Stars Events) “Paws-Passionate” Event Producer: Kaye Communications PR & Marketing

Kaye Communications PR & Marketing “Tail-Wagging” Valet: Vander Ploeg and Associates

Vander Ploeg and Associates Healing/Clinic Kennel Dedication for One Year Edith Stein Lisa Vander Ploeg

We Love Wet Noses : Konis Family Dental, Truist Wealth Management

: Konis Family Dental, Truist Wealth Management Vodka Sponsor: Tito’s Handmade Vodka

Tito’s Handmade Vodka Live Music: “Paw-formed” by Arnie Steinberg, “The Man with the Voice”

Several exclusive and multiple sponsorships and donor opportunities remain available as are fully customized packages to reflect a sponsor’s mission. Remaining exclusive sponsor titled levels include a “Bark Bars” Sponsor ($5,000), Pawsome Program Sponsor ($4,000), Pet Protector ($3,000), “Bow-Wow” Bubbly (Champagne) Sponsor ($2,500) and “Paws Up” Red Carpet Sponsor ($1,500). Other donor and sponsor levels with multiple ops include “Paws Lovers” at $5,000 each, Healing/Clinic Kennel naming ops at $1,200 each to dedicate a clinic kennel in the donor’s or a loved one’s name for one year, and “We Love Wet Noses at $750 each.

Limited Chance-to-Win Opportunities on Sale; Need Not Be Present to Win

Whether supporters can attend or not, everyone can help fund the mission by purchasing “Chance-to-Win” tickets at $100 per ticket (limited to only 200 tickets sold) for a chance to win one of the following five ultra-luxury opportunities.

Scott Grody Travel: Cruise on the Fly on Celebrity Cruises (two passengers) — value: $2,500-$7,000 based on ship and itinerary chosen by winner

Cruise on the Fly on Celebrity Cruises (two passengers) — value: $2,500-$7,000 based on ship and itinerary chosen by winner Loews Miami Beach: Two-night Hotel Stay; one room — value: $1,500

Two-night Hotel Stay; one room — value: $1,500 Fiolina Pasta House Boca Raton: Private Chef’s Dinner/Private Room for 10 guests — value: $1,000

Private Chef’s Dinner/Private Room for 10 guests — value: $1,000 The Addison: Choice of Holiday-Themed Dining for 4 guests — value: $1,000

Choice of Holiday-Themed Dining for 4 guests — value: $1,000 The Studio at Mizner Park: Pair of tickets (2 guests) to a choice of six performances/events – total value: $420-$1,800 based on performances chosen

Moms & Pups “Bark & Brunch” seating and Chance-to-Win tickets are limited. Brunch tickets are on sale now until April 5 at $275; beginning April 6 tickets will be $300 each. To purchase “Bark & Brunch” tickets and Chance-to-Win tickets, visit www.tricountyanimalrescue.com or call 561-665-0101. For sponsorship opportunities, contact Jon Kaye, Kaye Communications PR & Marketing at jkaye@kcompr.com or 561-392-5166, ext. 2.