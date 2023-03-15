The End of an Era: Dallas Cowboys Likely to Release RB Ezekiel Elliott After Seven Seasons

There are growing indications that the Dallas Cowboys could be parting ways with running back Ezekiel Elliott after seven seasons with the team. The former Ohio State standout has been a key piece of the Cowboys’ offense since being drafted fourth overall in the 2016 NFL Draft, but his production has steadily declined in recent years.

Elliott’s performance on the field has been inconsistent, with his yards per carry dropping each year since his rookie season. Injuries and off-field issues have also plagued him in recent years, including a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy in 2017. These factors, combined with the team’s underwhelming performance in recent seasons, have led to speculation that the Cowboys may be looking to make a change at the running back position.

While Elliott’s contract runs through the 2026 season, the Cowboys could save significant salary cap space by releasing him this offseason. According to reports, the team would free up nearly $10 million in cap space by parting ways with the 26-year-old back.

The Cowboys have already begun to explore other options at the position, including drafting Memphis running back Kenneth Gainwell in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. With Elliott’s future in Dallas uncertain, the team will likely continue to look for ways to bolster its running game and get back to contending for a Super Bowl.

If Elliott is indeed released by the Cowboys, he will become a highly sought-after free agent on the open market. Despite his recent struggles, there is no denying his talent and potential impact on a team in need of a reliable running back. It remains to be seen where Elliott will end up, but one thing is certain: his time in Dallas appears to be coming to an end.