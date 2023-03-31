‘The Art of Laughter’ at Art Garage to continue for three more months

By Dale King

Marjorie Waldo, president & CEO of Arts Garage in Delray Beach, announced that the nonprofit organization is extending the popular comedy series, The Art of Laughter 2023, presented the first Friday every month in collaboration with The Comedy Zone.

“Arts Garage is thrilled to partner with The Comedy Zone, the largest comedy club network in America, to present The Art of Laughter,” said Waldo in announcing the next three monthly shows.

They will be:

Friday, April 7, 8 p.m.

J. Bliss

His comedic style is thought-provoking, dealing with everyday observations and firsthand experiences in which he chooses to find the humor. His comedic craft started by his upbringing in South Jersey where he first got the hunger for comedy, and he first hit the comedy stage in Charlotte, NC. Since then, he has been traveling up and down the east coast leaving audiences laughing

Friday, May 5 at 8 p.m.

Alex Carabaño & James Camacho

A comedian and restaurant owner in NYC, Alex Carabaño won the New York Latino Film Festival’s national comedy competition for English speakers, and was also featured in HBO MAX’s Entre Nos, which is now streamable.

James Camacho is a NYC-based comedian. His comedy tells the tale of an only child that grew up with a Chinese mom and Puerto Rican dad through rapid-fire punchlines in a conversational manner. He has been performing stand-up for more than eight years. He has filmed a set for HBO MAX at HA Comedy Fest, the biggest Latinx comedy festival.

Friday, June 2 at 8 p.m.

Zach Noe Towers

An LA-based comedian, actor, and writer, Zach Noe Towers can currently be seen hosting on the E! series Nightly Pop, on the E! series Dating #NoFilter, as well as on season 3 of Netflix’s Dear White People. His short film Killer Friends (which he directed, wrote, and starred in) was screened at many film festivals both domestically and internationally, and won the overall audience award at Dances with Films.

Tickets are $30 per person and are available by calling the Arts Garage at 561.450.6357 or by going online to www.ArtsGarage.org.

Located at 94 NE 2nd Ave. in Delray Beach’s popular Pineapple Grove, Arts Garage is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization sponsored in part by the Florida Department of State Division of Cultural Affairs, the Delray Beach Community Redevelopment Agency, and the City of Delray Beach.

For more information, call 561.450.6357 or visit www.artsgarage.org.