Sailfish Compete in Buccaneer Invitational

Palm Beach Atlantic women’s golf team concluded the final round of the Buccaneer Invitational. The tournament was hosted by fellow Sunshine State Conference member Barry University with several other SSC teams participating. The Sailfish would finish the tournament in 12th place.

Skye Bruen would earn the highest placement for the PBA in this tournament. She would tally four birdies across all three rounds to finish in a tie for 35th place. Mackenzie McCormack and Celia Schrecker would be the second highest finishes, going for 12 birdies combined in the tounament in route to a 38th place finish. Ellen Andersson from Nova Southeastern University would finish even across all three rounds to secure the individual win.

Nova would also walk away as overall tournament winners with three of their golfers earning top-ten finishes. Nina Gudgeon would finish the tournament in a tie for 44th place and Elena Denny would end the day in 65th to round out the overall team placements for PBA. Annika Miller would compete as an individual in this tournament and place in a tie for 44th place.

PBA will head to Boca Raton to participate in the Lynn Invitational on Apr. 3.