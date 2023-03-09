Paws-On-The-Patio! Pet Rescue Fundraiser Comes to Boca!

The Lazy Dog Restaurant and Bar, 9636 Glades Rd., Boca Raton, Fl.

will be hosting this free, special event on Thursday, March 16, 2023,

from 5:00 to 8:00 pm, featuring Blue Waters Dog Rescue

Blue Waters non-profit organization pairs its rescue animals with individuals who are striving toward full recovery. During the healing journey, the rescue animals provide the participants with love and affection, purpose and duty, and the responsibility to care for their daily needs. The assistance of the canines has been highly successful in its therapeutic benefits to improve the participants’ sobriety objectives.

The event will include fundraising efforts through the sale of raffle tickets and donations, and it will provide opportunities for our guests to adopt and/or foster lovable furry babies, who need a forever home. Additionally, pet industry vendors and community business partners who unwaveringly support this most vital cause will be exhibiting their products and services.

According to dosomething.org, at any given time in the US, there are approximately 70 million homeless dogs and cats struggling to survive, and about 2.7 million are killed each year because government-funded shelters are at full capacity and lack a viable supply of homes able to adopt them.

Homeless animals face daily dangers that lead to trauma and/or death: they are vulnerable to traffic accidents, attacks by people and other animals, and exposed to contagious diseases that could often be treatable, yet, when left unattended, can lead to a painful and sad death.

How It All Began

Paws-On-The-Patio began in early 2020 as a simple idea to raise funds and awareness for local, no-kill animal shelters, so they may keep their doors open to continue delivering their most important work. The monthly program has been highly successful, as exhibited by the enormous growth and support it sustains within the South Florida Community. The most significant accomplishment to date has been to raise thousands of dollars, with one hundred percent of the funds going directly to the pet rescue organizations!

Mission

Paws-On-The-Patio’s Mission is to support Animal Rescues/Shelters by providing them with a complimentary platform to raise much-needed funds, to increase awareness on the daily challenges they face, to recruit volunteer participation, to facilitate the adoption and fostering opportunities, and to garner community goodwill and support!

For questions and/or additional information, please contact me at your convenience by phone or email:

Bonnie Posh | Paws-On-The-Patio!

Phone: (954) 895-6601 | Email: bonnieposh@bellsouth.net