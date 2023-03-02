Media Components Announcement: Denis Sinelnikov Joins South Florida Tech Hub

-Media Components has been an innovator in digital marketing for 20 years

-Media Components is South Florida’s leader in digital marketing

-South Florida Tech Hub promotes industry growth by working with educational institutions, government entities, and businesses

-Denis looks forward to working with South Florida Tech Hub to grow the South Florida industry.

Boca Raton, FL, February 27, 2023 – Media Components is proud to announce that our founder and CEO, Denis Sinelnikov has joined South Florida Tech Hub as a member. As a digital marketing leader in South Florida, Denis Sinelnikov of Media Components looks forward to working with South Florida Tech Hub to increase economic growth across industries through technology.

“For 27 years, South Florida Tech Hub has been at the forefront of growth in this region. I’m excited for the opportunity to work with them on future endeavors.” – Denis Sinelnikov

Since its founding in 2003, Media Components has remained at the forefront of digital marketing technologies. Our expert team has helped businesses of all shapes, sizes, and industries reach new customers and grow – from real estate, healthcare, automotive, manufacturing, and more. Since coming to South Florida, Denis and the Media Components team have been active in community events and Tech Incubators.

Media Components’ team offers their clients,

-Strategic brand consulting services

-Web development

-SEO (Search Engine Optimization)

-SEM (Search Engine Marketing)

-Social media marketing with aggressive attention to Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and more

-Reputation management

-Video production including innovative use of video drone footage

-Content and graphic design development

Through his membership with South Florida Tech Hub, Denis, and Media Components will have more opportunities to give to the community and take the lead in digital marketing.

Are you ready to bring your digital marketing to a new level? Contact Media Components to schedule a consultation:

Media Components – Digital Marketing Agency

621 NW 53rd St Suite 125

Boca Raton, FL 33487

(561) 571-8488

info@mediacomponents.com

About Media Components

Founded in 2003, Media Components uses information technology to deliver comprehensive, integrative branding and digital marketing for businesses. Media Components places priority on building a strong relationship with each client: a partnership that provides effective and profitable services to ensure a continuous cycle of growth.

About South Florida Tech Hub

South Florida Tech Hub is a vibrant non-profit 501(c)6 membership association continually Building South Florida’s Tech Hub. They are a membership association uniting and building the software, engineering, digital, and information technology industry verticals throughout South Florida. Their core focus is fixed on producing long-term economic impact by attracting new business, supporting startups, and building the talent pool. Learn more at https://techhubsouthflorida.org/