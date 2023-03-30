Maseda Earns SSC Player of the Week Honors

Palm Beach Atlantic softball’s Larken Maseda was named Sunshine State Conference Player of the Week after a breakout performance against Lynn this weekend.

The freshman catcher helped lead PBA to a series sweep over the Fighting Knights. She went 6-for-10 in the series with six RBIs, three runs scored, and two stolen bases. The weekend was highlighted by her first collegiate home run, a walk-off grand slam to complete the sweep and give PBA a 5-3 win.

Maseda has been on a tear for the last two weeks. She is hitting .555 in 18 at-bats while handling duties behind the plate. She is the first PBA softball player to earn SSC Player of the Week honors since Janie McCloskey did it after her own performance against Lynn in Feb. 2022.

The Sailfish look to keep their momentum going this weekend when they host Florida Southern. The first pitch of Friday’s game is scheduled for 6 p.m.