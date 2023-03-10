10 restaurants to try in Boca Raton – Louie Bossi’s Ristorante Bar Pizzeria

Boca Raton is a city in South Florida that is known for its beautiful beaches, upscale shopping, and diverse culinary scene. With a wide variety of restaurants offering cuisines from all over the world, it can be tough to choose where to dine out. To help you make your decision, we’ve compiled a list of the 10 restaurants to try in Boca Raton based on online reviews and ratings.

Louie Bossi’s Ristorante Bar Pizzeria

Louie Bossi’s Ristorante Bar Pizzeria is an Italian restaurant that serves up wood-fired pizza, homemade pasta, and delicious cocktails. The menu is classic and traditional, with favorites like Margherita pizza, spaghetti carbonara, and tiramisu. The ambiance is cozy and inviting, with a warm and rustic atmosphere.