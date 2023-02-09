Tri County Rescue treating horribly injured dog; public support sought

By Dale King

A female Shih Tzu dog, apparently abandoned and left to die on a sidewalk off Yamato Road in Boca Raton for an unknown period, is fighting for its life at Tri County Animal Rescue. The horribly injured animal who was literally stuck to the ground in accumulated feces, was found by passersby on Saturday, Jan. 21, said Suzi Goldsmith, executive director and co-founder of the Boca-based animal care, rescue and adoption service.

Trooper being treated at Tri County Animal Rescue in Boca Raton. (Photo courtesy of Tri County Animal Rescue)

“This could not have happened overnight,” she said in a Facebook post. “How long was it going on? How long does she have? Did she get to us in time?” Goldsmith said Tri County staff have named the small animal “Trooper,” and she is about eight years old. A photo posted on the TCAR Facebook page Thursday

showed the animal being held and apparently smiling, an indication that the dog’s health may be improving.

How, Trooper’s situation is dire. “After hours of grooming, Keto shampoo baths and because of urine and fecal burns, tests, more tests and even more tests,” the dog was found to have 22 medical conditions, including paralysis, a heart murmur, corneal ulcers, worms, severe periodontal disease, ear infections and a urinary tract infection.

The TCAR executive director said she is certain the dog had been used by someone for breeding and was discarded when she could no longer produce puppies. She said the dog either escaped from a cage or was simply tossed onto the sidewalk and left to die.

The incident is similar one that occurred at TCAR last June when someone threw a horribly neglected dog, also a Shih Tzu, over the fence of the rescue society’s headquarters on Boca Rio Road just west of Florida’s Turnpike in Boca Raton. A press release issued at the time by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said a

volunteer found the approximately 6-year-old Shih Tzu along the fence line of the Tri-County Animal Rescue, near a dumpster. Deputies said since the facility is gated and locked, it appeared someone threw the dog, which veterinary staff named ‘Parker,’ over the fence.”

The news release said Parker “could barely stand, let alone walk.” It was covered in matted hair and maggots, much like Trooper. The Tri County staff was able to save Parker’s life, and she was eventually adopted. However, she died four months later, the result of the injuries she had suffered by her abusive owner who has not yet been located or charged. Goldsmith told the Boca Raton Tribune that the incidents involving Parker and Trooper “are the worst I have ever seen” since she has been involved in animal

She said law enforcement continues to investigate. TCAR officials are calling on the public to help by donating to help pay for Trooper’s care. Those wishing to assist can contact Tri County at 561-482-8110;

make a donation through PayPal or send a check to: Tri County Animal Rescue, 21287 Boca Rio Road, Boca Raton, FL 33433. “Friends, Trooper needs your help,” said Goldsmith. “She has his guardian angel in

Parker, but she needs a hero in you. She needs a team of heroes.”