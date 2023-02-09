Tony-nominated comedy, Grand Horizons, opens tonight at Boca Stage

By Dale King

Boca Stage is proud to present Grand Horizons, a hilarious Tony-nominated play by Bess Wohl. The show opens tonight and runs through Feb. 26 at the Sol Theatre, 3333 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton.

Filled with solid laughs and sharp one-liners, the play explores a family turned upside down by divorce. Fifty years into their marriage, Bill and Nancy want to call it quits. While they seem unfazed by the decision, the family must grapple with their new reality in an uproarious fashion.

Genie Croft (pictured) directs Grand Horizons which opens tonight at Boca Stage.

The plot follows Bill and Nancy, who practically breathe in unison; they anticipate each other’s sighs, sneezes, and ends of sentences. But now, they want to end their relationship.

As their two adult sons struggle to cope with the news, they’re forced to question everything they assumed about the people they thought they knew best. Sophisticated, funny and sometimes provocatively honest, this new hit comedy takes an intimate look at the unpredictable and enduring nature of love.

Featuring a robust array of talent, the play stars Michael Gioia, Lourelene Snedeker, Jacqueline Laggy, Angie Radosh, Wayne LeGette, Kevin Cruz and Jordon Armstrong, and is directed by Genie Croft.

“Entertaining, heartfelt, full of all the complexities and conundrums of family life, this play will make you laugh while inviting you to ponder your own experiences,” said Croft. “These six talented actors bring this family to life in hysterical and totally relatable fashion.”

Tickets are on sale for $45, and $50 for Sunday matinees. Thursday preview, Friday and Saturday evenings are an 8 p.m. curtain, Saturday and Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m. Reserve your seat at www.bocastage.net or by calling 561-447-8829.

About the Cast:

Lourelene Snedeker (Nancy) first appeared at Boca Stage as the nefarious Stella Goldschlag in Blonde Poison, and most recently as Linda in The Thin Place.

Michael Gioia (Bill) makes his debut at Boca Stage. He has appeared most recently in No Wake at Ensemble Stage in Banner Elk, N.C. and locally at Gablestage, Thinking Cap Theater and at Parade Productions, among others.

Jacqueline Laggy (Jess) most recently appeared as Hilda in the Boca Stage production of The Thin Place, and in Luna Gale, Warrior Class, Andy and the Orphans, Breadcrumbs, Communion and The Anarchist.

Angie Radosh (Clara) returns to Boca Stage after appearing in many other South Florida theatre productions.

Wayne LeGette (Ben) last appeared at Boca Stage in Warrior Class. He previously worked with this great team in Tuesdays with Morrie and The Mystery of Love and Sex.

Jordon Armstrong (Brian) first appeared at Boca Stage last season in two productions: First, as Lt Kelly in Ben Butler, followed by the troubled Christopher Dunn in The Sound Inside.

Kevin Cruz (Tommy) is very happy to make his debut with Boca Stage. He is a recent graduate from New World School of the Arts (BFA) and is grateful to have found work in the theatre after such a difficult time. Expect to see him in Refuge (Wolf) at FAU Theatre Lab and Native Gardens (Pablo) at Gablestage.