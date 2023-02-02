The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum and League of Women Voters Palm Beach CountyTo Co-Host Town Hall Talk

(Boca Raton, FL – February 2, 2023) The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum (SBRHM) today announced that it is co-hosting the upcoming Town Hall Talk “Vintage Tweets: Suffrage Era Postcards” with the nonpartisan League of Women Voters of Palm Beach County (LWVPBC). Sponsored by Renee Johnson, JP Morgan Private Bank as part of its ongoing Women & Wealth Series, the Talk will be given at the museum located in Boca Raton’s historic Town Hall at 71 N. Federal Highway (33432).

Wednesday, March 1, at 6 pm

Town Hall Talk

Village Tweets:

Suffrage Era Postcards

Longtime human rights activist Carol Crossed purchased and restored the Susan B. Anthony birthplace in Adams, Massachusetts in 2006. Her book, Vintage Tweets: Suffrage Era Postcards, is an amusing and insightful look back at the women’s suffrage movement. She will explore both domestic and political views of the topic as found through vintage postcards, the social media of the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

The Town Hall Talk starts at 6 pm with check-in and refreshments, and the lecture begins at 6:30 pm. This event is FREE for members of both the Boca Raton Historical Society and the League of Women Voters of Palm Beach County, $10 for guests.

“We are pleased to co-host our upcoming Town Hall Talk on the suffrage era with the League of Women Voters, which came to life as an organization at the same time that women got the vote,” says Mary Csar, the museum’s executive director, who also acknowledged the event’s official sponsor, Renee Johnson, JP Morgan Private Bank.

“The League of Women Voters of Palm Beach County is proud to co-host this timely, thoughtful, and amusing visual examination of the suffrage era, looking at the lives and lifestyles of women who were finding their voice and becoming an ever-growing force in our democratic process—and the backlash to it,” says Kathi Gundlach, LWVPBC president.

For more information or to RSVP for this Town Hall Talk, please visit www.BocaHistory.org, or call 561.395.6766, ext. 100.

About The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum:

The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum is the home of the Boca Raton Historical Society, whose mission is to collect, preserve, and present information and artifacts relevant to the past and evolving history of Boca Raton and to maintain a visible role in education and advocacy of historic preservation in the community. Now open to the public Wednesday through Saturday, 10 am to 4 pm, the museum is located in historic Town Hall at 71 N. Federal Highway (33432). For more information, please call 561.395.6766 or visit www.BocaHistory.org.

About the League of Women Voters of Palm Beach County:

One of the most significant local Leagues in the country, the League of Women Voters of Palm Beach County is a nonpartisan political organization of women and men of all ages and backgrounds, encouraging informed and active participation in government through education and advocacy. The League of Women Voters of the United States believes that voting is a fundamental citizen right that must be guaranteed. For more information, please visit lwvpbc.org or facebook.com/lwvpbc.

