“Succession” to End After Upcoming Season, Show’s Creator Confirms

“Succession,” the critically acclaimed drama series on HBO, will come to an end after its upcoming season, according to the show’s creator Jesse Armstrong.

The news was confirmed in a statement by Armstrong, who expressed his gratitude to the cast and crew, as well as the fans who have supported the show throughout its run.

The aggrieved children in “Succession,” from left, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, and Kieran Culkin.HBO

“After careful consideration, we have decided that Season 3 will be the final season of Succession,” Armstrong said in the statement. “I am very grateful to our amazing cast and crew, as well as to HBO and our production partners, for making this show possible.”

“Succession” follows the story of the Roy family, a wealthy and powerful family who own a global media and entertainment empire. The series explores the dynamics of their relationships and the struggle for power and control within the family.

The show has been a critical and commercial success since its debut in 2018, receiving numerous awards and nominations, including the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Series in 2020. The cast of the show includes Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, and Kieran Culkin, among others.

The news of the show’s ending after the upcoming season has been met with mixed reactions from fans, who have expressed their disappointment at the news but also their excitement to see how the story will be concluded.

The upcoming season of “Succession” is expected to premiere later in 2023, and it remains to be seen how the show will wrap up its storylines and characters. However, fans can expect a thrilling and dramatic conclusion to one of the most acclaimed shows on television.