Steven L. Abrams Joins LSN Partners

Steven L. Abrams

LSN Partners Solidifies its South Florida Presence

Boca Raton, FL – LSN Partners, LLC (“LSN”) proudly announces its continued expansion. Steven Abrams joins LSN as Managing Partner of the Palm Beach County practice. Abrams will also focus on the Transportation and Emergency Management practice groups.

Steven has served the public in South Florida for over 30 years at various levels, including city, county, and regional government. Abrams was elected to the Boca Raton City Council in 1989 and then held the position of City Mayor for two terms. Subsequently, he served a decade as a Palm Beach County Commissioner, including a term as County Mayor.

Steven now joins LSN after 12 years of service with the South Florida Regional Transportation Authority (SFRTA), which operates the Tri-Rail system. He first held the position of Chairman and then Executive Director. Steven will utilize his transportation expertise to participate in LSN’s national transportation practice. He will also represent clients locally, promoting Transit-Oriented Developments (TODs) and other mixed-use real estate projects.

“We searched for the right person to bring LSN into Palm Beach County and are delighted to partner with Steven Abrams. I am confident that with his government, transportation, emergency management and legal experience, Steven will be a tremendous asset to our clients,” said Alex Heckler, LSN Managing Partner and Founder.

Abrams has also accepted a position as a Partner of LSN Law, P.A., where he will draw on his 25 years of experience as a practicing attorney in South Florida. Steven will assist clients with land use & zoning, contracts & procurement, and permitting & licensing.

A graduate of Harvard and, subsequently, George Washington University School of Law, Abrams is a member of the District of Columbia Bar and Florida Bar. For more information on Steven, please click here.

About LSN Partners, LLC

LSN Partners is a full-service bi-partisan consulting firm offering strategic advice and advocacy in government affairs, government procurement, emergency management, business development, and communications. Headquartered in South Florida, LSN has multiple offices around Florida and the United States. Our national and international network has assisted clients in all 50 states, over 200 cities, and nine countries. For more information about LSN Partners, LLC, visit LSNPartners.com.