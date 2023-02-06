Physical Gold v. Paper Gold: Which Is Better?

There is no getting around it – traditional gold IRA investing, while effective, can be a little cumbersome. Gold is heavy and valuable, and unlike stocks, it takes up space!

This means that despite gold’s reputation as a safe haven and one of the safest investment assets out there, it remains elusive to a lot of investors who would love nothing more than to put their money in it.

Fortunately for investors all over the world, investing in gold doesn’t necessarily mean you have to physically acquire it. By investing in paper gold, you will be able to enjoy all of the benefits of investing in physical gold without having to worry about small nuisances while also gaining other advantages.

There are many kinds of paper gold, and they aren’t all created equal!

Paper Gold: What Is It?

If you are reading this, you probably already know how investing in physical gold works but may be wondering how paper gold operates. Often associated with stocks, derivatives, and ETFs, paper gold is a means to invest in gold in an indirect manner.

When investing in paper gold, it is important to understand that the asset you acquire won’t necessarily be backed by gold. In most instances, in fact, you won’t be able to exchange your paper gold for physical gold, as these 2 types of assets operate in entirely different ways.

Why would someone invest in paper gold then?

Well, paper gold gives you exposure to gold in the sense that its performance is directly related to the performance of gold in the market. This happens because paper gold will always be associated with gold in some way, be it because there is some amount of physical gold backing it, the company behind the stock deals with gold, or its value is pegged to that of gold.

The Differences Between Physical And Paper Gold

The most important difference between physical and paper gold comes in terms of logistics. As paper gold is not physical, it doesn’t require transportation, storage, or insurance like physical gold. This means that it can be traded almost instantaneously via multiple platforms while gold requires the services of a broker/custodian or additional effort on the investor’s part.

Another aspect to consider is that while physical gold has intrinsic value, paper gold doesn’t. Even in the cases where there is gold backing it, paper gold won’t allow you to trade your shares for physical gold.

Paper gold is easy to trade, but it may not be the best way to save for your retirement with a gold IRA.

Liquidity is also a concern that comes to the mind of most investors when comparing these two asset types. When it comes to it, paper gold has higher liquidity than physical gold for retail investors, as it can be traded easily. This brings more flexibility when it comes to your investment strategies as you can adapt more easily.

Lastly, the versatility of gold paper is much higher than that of physical gold.

When investing in physical gold you will be limited to coins, bars, jewelry, etc; paper gold allows you to invest in stocks, ETFs, certificates, futures, and much more. There is no reason to choose one form of gold investment over another, consider the right mix of assets for your gold IRA, and secure your future!