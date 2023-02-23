Owls open up final regular season C-USA road trip on Thursday at UTSA

The Owls (12-13, 5-11 C-USA) prep for their final conference road trip of the regular season this weekend, beginning with the UTSA Roadrunners (8-18, 6-11 C-USA) on Thursday, Feb. 23. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET inside the Convocation Center.

FAU enter this weekend at 12-13 overall and 5-11 in Conference USA play and will look to snap a four-game skid this weekend. The Owls are in their second season under head coach Jennifer Sullivan , who has led the Owls to a 17-38 record over her two seasons in Boca Raton.

The Owls are paced by Aniya Hubbard , who ranks first among all C-USA freshmen and eighth in the conference in scoring with 13.6 points per game. Hubbard also leads C-USA in steals, collecting 65 this season, averaging 2.6 per contest, in addition to leading the Owls in assists, dishing out 2.6 per contest this season. Joiya Maddox and Janeta Rozentale round out the Owls top three scorers, with 9.5 and 8.8 points per game, respectively. Rozentale leads FAU on the glass, posting 6.0 rebounds per game and tallying 16 blocked shots this season.

As a team, the Owls rank second in C-USA in rebounding margin (4.2) and free throw attempts per game (20.7), third in rebounds per game (38.9), fourth in scoring defense (66.3), offensive rebounds per game (12.9), steals per game (8.6), and fewest fouls per game (17.6), and fifth in free throws made per game (14.2), defensive rebounds per game (26.0), and 3-point percentage defense (.301).

UTSA enters Thursday’s contest 8-18 overall and 6-11 in C-USA play and are just coming off a 68-67 win over North Texas. UTSA is in its second season under head coach Karen Aston who has led the Roadrunners to a 16-41 record during her time in San Antonio.



The Roadrunners are led by Jordyn Jenkins, who leads the conference in scoring, averaging 20.3 points per game this season. Jenkins also leads UTSA on the boards, collecting 7.7 rebounds per game, as well as pacing the team in steals with 34 this season. Kyra White is UTSA’s assists leader, tallying 4.5 assists per game, while Elyssa Coleman has recorded a team-leading 42 blocks this season.



In C-USA, the Roadrunners lead the conference in rebounding margin (7.0) and rebounds per game (40.6), rank second in defensive rebounds per game (26.8) and blocks per game (4.1), third in field goal percentage defense (.389) and offensive rebounds per game (13.7), and fifth in free throw percentage (.727).

FAU leads the all-time series against UTSA, 8-6. In San Antonio, the Owl and Roadrunners are tied 3-3. FAU has won five of its last six against the Roadrunners, including the Owls’ 81-66 win in their last meeting earlier this season on Jan. 19 in Boca Raton.

The Owls will close out the week in El Paso, Texas for their regular-season road finale on Saturday, Feb. 25 against the UTEP Miners. Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET inside the Don Haskins Center.