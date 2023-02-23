Owls Men’s Basketball Enter Last Homestand of Season

It’s the final homestand of the season for the Florida Atlantic University men’s basketball team. The Owls, who are currently in the midst of the best season in school history, will host UTSA on Feb. 23 at 7 p.m., and then round out the home portion of the season against UTEP on Feb. 25 at 2 p.m.

A lot is at stake for FAU, as the Owls’ mark of 24-3 and 14-2 in Conference USA is good for first place, but not by much. North Texas sits right behind the Owls in the C-USA standings with a mark of 14-3. The Mean Green play at Charlotte on the 23rd and are on the bye week on Saturday. The Owls do own the tiebreaker over the Mean Green by sweeping the two-game series.

FAU is receiving votes in this week’s AP Top 25 poll. The Owls are coming off the bye week, and the seven days in between games is the Owls’ longest rest since the stretch off from Dec. 29 at North Texas (50-46 win) to Jan. 5 against UAB (88-86 win).

The Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena has provided some friendly confines for the Owls, not only this season, but over the course of the Dusty May era. The Owls are 15-0 in Paradise this year and are riding a 16-game winning streak at home since the final game of last year. That is the longest home winning streak in school history and the fourth-longest active streak in the nation. UCLA holds the top home win streak at 23 games.

Since the beginning of the 2018-19 season, which was May’s first in Paradise, the Owls are an impressive 59-14 (.808) at home.

These two home games will also mark the final two in Boca Raton for Owl guard Michael Forrest. Forrest will be honored in a Senior Day ceremony prior to Saturday’s game.

Forrest has been an integral component to FAU’s success the last five years. He is the Owl record holder for made 3-pointers, currently sitting at 294 made triples.

Forrest also sits in third place all-time in school history in scoring (1,546 points) and is only 13 points behind Earnest Crumbley, who sits in second place.

The Owls defeated both of these two teams in their first meetings, topping the Roadrunners, 83-64 on Jan. 19 then defeating the Miners 67-59 on Jan. 21.

Against UTSA, four Owls scored double figures in Johnell Davis (14) Brandon Weatherspoon (12) Alijah Martin (11) and Nick Boyd (10).

Martin provided a stat-sheet stuffing performance with seven boards, three steals and three assists in addition to his 11 points.

The Owls are 9-6 against the Roadrunners dating back to the 2013-14 season