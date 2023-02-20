“It’s not your grandparents’ Boca anymore.”

The New Rebel Restaurant by Chef Eric Baker: A Culinary Revolution in Boca Raton

Chef Eric Baker has arrived in Boca Raton, and he’s shaking things up with his new restaurant, Rebel House. As he says, “this isn’t your grandparent’s Boca anymore.” With a menu that’s both bold and innovative, Rebel House is quickly becoming one of the most exciting new restaurants in the area.

Chef Baker has been making waves in the culinary world for years, with stints at some of the top restaurants in the country. But Rebel House is his first solo venture, and it’s clear that he’s put his heart and soul into every detail. From the eclectic decor to the carefully curated wine list, every aspect of the restaurant has been designed to create a one-of-a-kind dining experience.

The menu at Rebel House is just as unique as the setting. Chef Baker’s philosophy is all about using the freshest, highest-quality ingredients to create delicious and unexpected dishes. Every item on the menu is a work of art, from the oxtail ravioli to the smoked duck breast. And for those who are looking for something a little more casual, Rebel House also offers a selection of gourmet sandwiches and burgers.

One of the most exciting things about Rebel House is that it’s not just a restaurant – it’s a community. Chef Baker is passionate about supporting local farmers and producers, and he’s made it a point to source as many ingredients as possible from within a 50-mile radius. He also hosts regular events and dinners that bring together foodies, chefs, and anyone who’s passionate about great food.

Rebel House has already received rave reviews from critics and diners alike. As one reviewer put it, “if you’re looking for a place that’s going to push the boundaries and challenge your taste buds, Rebel House is the place to be.” And with Chef Baker at the helm, it’s clear that this restaurant is just getting started.

If you’re in the Boca Raton area, be sure to stop by Rebel House and see what all the fuss is about. And if you’re not in the area, it’s worth making the trip just to experience Chef Baker’s culinary revolution. Rebel House is sure to become one of the most talked-about restaurants in the country – don’t miss out on the chance to be a part of it. https://rebelhouseboca.com/