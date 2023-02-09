Honalee Band recreates tunes of Peter, Paul and Mary at Black Box performance

By Dale King

The tunes of famed folk group Peter, Paul and Mary will be recreated Feb. 19 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Boca Black Box Center for the Arts, 8221 Glades Road in Boca Raton.

A Band Called Honalee is a modern-day folk trio inspired by the music and legacy of Peter, Paul and Mary. Musically accomplished, interactive and energetic, their shows allow audiences to experience this timeless music live onstage once again.

A Band called Honalee will recreate the music of Peter, Paul and Mary Feb. 19 at the Black Box Center for the Performing Arts in Boca Raton.

The name of the band comes from a lyric in the popular tune, “Puff, the Magic Dragon.” The friendly creature was said to live “in a land called Honalee.”



The group believes the melodies and messages of the 1960s folk and folk/rock era are just as relevant today as they were when they were first sung, perhaps even more so. Their mission is to share this uniquely American music with new audiences, while rekindling the passion of life-long fans. Most of all, they celebrate the power of these songs to inspire people and bring them together once again.



A Band Called Honalee has a roster of eight different vocalists who are all members of the Honalee family: Eli Zoller, Sarah Randall Hunt, Chris Ware, Matt Duré, Hanley Smith, Joe Young, Suzanne Lenz and Sam Sherwood. Each maintains an active solo career in addition to frequently appearing with A Band Called Honalee around the country.

Tickets are $41.50 and $51.50 and available by calling 561-483-9036.