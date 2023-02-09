Hina Khoung-Huu, 18, wins $30,000 first prize in Elmar Oliveira International Violin Contest at Lynn

By Dale King

Hina Khoung-Huu, 18, has been chosen as the winner of the 2023 triennial Elmar Oliveira International Violin Competition, held at Lynn University in Boca Raton.

The French/Japanese/US violinist, the youngest of the four finalists, scooped the first prize in the concerto final with her performance of Sibelius’s Violin Concerto in D minor on Jan. 29.

Khoung-Huu received a $30,000 cash prize provided by the David and Amy Fulton Foundation, a new violin made by Christopher Germain, a silver-mounted bow crafted by Rodney Mohr and inspired by Elmar Oliveira’s Dominique Peccatte, as well as 40 guaranteed national and international concert dates over the next three years, including a New York recital sponsored by Tarisio and a recital in Cremona, Italy, sponsored by Amorim Fine Violins. She also received a three-year package of career support.

First-place winner in the Elmar Oliveira International Violin Competition held at Lynn University in Boca Raton is Hina Khoung-Huu. (Photo by Amy Pasquantonio) Finalists in the Elmar Oliveira International Violin Competition held in Boca Raton are, from left, Zachary Brandon, Laurel Gagnon, Gabrielle Despres and Hina Khuong-Huu. (Photo by Amy Pasquantonio)

The second prize winner was 22-year-old Gabrielle Després (Canada/US), who also performed the Sibelius concerto. She receives a cash prize of $15,000 provided by Tarisio Fine Instruments and a bamboo NuBow made by Rodney Mohr.

Third prize winner, Laurel Gagnon (US), who performed Bartók’s Violin Concerto No. 2, received a $10,000 cash prize.

Twenty-four-year-old Zachary Brandon (US), the third finalist to perform the Sibelius concerto, finished with the rank of honorable mention which carried with it a $5,000 cash prize.

The four finalists performed over the weekend of 28–29 January with the Lynn Philharmonia conducted by Guillermo Figueroa at the Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts Center on the campus of Lynn University in Boca Raton.

A total of 20 quarter-finalists were selected from 60 applicants representing 17 countries who submitted videos to Youtube for the preliminary round in November 2022. The quarter-finalists ranged in age from 18 to 28 and represented 13 countries: Bulgaria, Canada, China, France, Hong Kong, Israel, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, South Korea, Taiwan, United Kingdomand the United States. Two alternates were also selected.