‘GAY’ GETS STANDING OVATION LAST NIGHT IN FORT LAUDERDALE

Zander Moricz delivering his famous commencement speech last spring.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL.–If it was a national hate day yesterday for one group, you wouldn’t have seen anything but love last night for another community gathered at the Stonewall National Museum Archives & Library’s 50th Anniversary Gala joyously celebrating “History = Pride” at the Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort.

More than 400 members of the LGBTQ+ community happily gathered to applaud and honor such outstanding and hilariously prideful community members as Zander Moricz, the student whose valedictorian speech last spring at a Sarasota high school went viral after he said he couldn’t say he was gay and talked only about his curly hair.

Well last night he made it crystal clear he was proud to be among the gay community.

Back then the class president wasn’t allowed to share his experience as a gay student in his graduation speech or how the state’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law will affect students like him.

So, what did he talk about? Something else that made him a little different from his classmates – his curly hair.

A speech last night that brought the entire audience to its feet was given by Stonewall National Museum & Archives Executive Director Robert Kesten who motivated everyone to standup and say “gay.”

Another delighted honoree last night was Margaret Mary G. Wilson, MD, executive vice president and chief medical officer, UnitedHealth Group.

In 2021, Dr. Wilson was named one of the Top 100 most influential African Americans in Business by the National Diversity Council and one of the top 100 elite women in 2021 by Diversity Journal.

She was applauded last night for having had over 70 articles published in peer-reviewed medical journals and textbooks.

So, it was a happy night on an otherwise nerve-racking day for another group with enemies as police officers across the country were put on high alert yesterday after Neo-Nazi groups were reportedly planning a national “Day of Hate” against Jewish communities.

Jewish groups and police urged Jews to remain vigilant during the Sabbath. There were additional patrols around synagogues in certain cities.

So, this disturbing nightmarish irrationality begs the question:

In this day and age, in this great country of ours, the United States, why on earth does there have to always be someone who hates someone else because they’re different? Because their hair is curly? Or maybe they wear a little cap on their heads called a yamaka?

