Former Ohio State football stars Nick Bosa, Garrett Wilson get awards at NFL Honors

Two former Ohio State football players took home hardware Thursday night.

At the 2023 NFL Honors ceremony ahead of Super Bowl LVII Sunday, San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year by the Associated Press, while New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson was selected the AP’s Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Nick Bosa is Ohio State’s first AP Defensive Player of the Year since 1978

Bosa’s win for Defensive Player of the Year was not a close one.

The former No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft earned 46 of the 50 first-place votes after leading the league with 18.5 sacks. He also recorded 51 tackles and 19 tackles for loss with 48 quarterback hits.

Bosa was a first-team All-Pro defensive end and was named to the Pro Bowl.

Bosa is the second Ohio State player to earn Defensive Player of the Year after linebacker Randy Gradishar took home the trophy in 1978.

In three seasons with Ohio State from 2016-18, Bosa recorded 77 tackles, 29 tackles for loss and 17.5 sacks.

Garrett Wilson’s AP Offensive Rookie of the Year win follows in the footsteps of Eddie George

With his AP Offensive Rookie of the Year win, Wilson follows in the footsteps of former Ohio State running back and Heisman Trophy winner Eddie George.

Wilson, a former No. 10 overall pick by the New York Jets in the 2022 NFL draft, beat out former Michigan State and current Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III for the honors, earning 18 first-place votes.

In his first NFL season, Wilson led all rookies with 1,103 receiving yards on 83 catches with four touchdowns.

Wilson is Ohio State’s first Offensive Rookie of the Year winner since George secured the win in 1996 with the Houston Oilers.

In three seasons with Ohio State from 2019-21, Wilson recorded 2,213 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns on 143 catches.

Michael Thomas shouts out both Nick Bosa and Garrett Wilson

Michael Thomas was not surprised by the awards both Bosa and Wilson received Thursday night.

The former Ohio State and current New Orleans Saints wide receiver spoke out on Twitter, saying the Buckeyes “clean up at Honors every year like a routine.”

Ohio State football schedule 2023

Here’s what Ohio State’s 2023 football schedule looks like.

Sept. 2: Ohio State vs. Indiana, Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Indiana

Sept. 9: Ohio State vs. Youngstown State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Sept. 16: Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Sept. 23: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame, Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana

Oct. 7: Ohio State vs. Maryland, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Oct. 14: Ohio State vs. Purdue, Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Indiana

Oct. 21: Ohio State vs. Penn State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Oct. 28: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wisconsin

Nov. 4: Ohio State vs. Rutgers, SHI Stadium, Piscataway, New Jersey

Nov. 11: Ohio State vs. Michigan State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Nov. 18: Ohio State vs. Minnesota, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Nov. 25: Ohio State vs. Michigan, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Michigan

For more articles like this please visit www.dispatch.com