Best Super Bowl Commercials 2023: See Them All Here

The Super Bowl appeals to different audiences for different reasons. For many, the selling point is the actual football game. For many others, it’s the halftime show. But one thing that entertains almost everyone is the best Super Bowl commercials. In case you need a cheat sheet for the best TV spots of the night, we’ve got you covered.

First things first, the game! The Super Bowl LVII (aka the 2023 Super Bowl) took place on Sunday, February 12. The showdown was between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, with the Chiefs taking the win 38-35. The game took place at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

This is also where, after much anticipation, Rihanna took the halftime show stage. For the singer’s long-awaited return to the live stage, which was sponsored and streamed by Apple Music, Rih sang some of her biggest records like “B*tch Better Have My Money,” “Where Have You Been,” “Work,” “Pour It Up,” and “All of the Lights.” She also used her career-defining performance to announce that she is expecting her second child!

This brings us to the third topic at hand: the Super Bowl commercials. According to Variety, a 30-second spot during FOX’s prime-time Super Bowl commercials cost brands between $6 million and $7 million this year. Brands and companies are all fighting for our attention, but only some will actually get it.

This year, many brands had already given viewers a peek at their ads in the weeks leading up to the game, but that doesn’t make the commercials any less exciting the day of. Just in case you missed any or didn’t get the chance to gather around the TV with snacks last night, we’ve collated the best Super Bowl 2023 commercials below, featuring some of our faves.

1. Google Pixel with Doja Cat, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Amy Schumer

This year, Google’s Super Bowl spot is titled “Fixed on Pixel.” Promoting the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, the tech brand tapped Amy Schumer, NBA All-Star Giannis Antetokoumnpo, and Doja Cat to remind us all that mistakes in life are all super fixable with a little help from AI-powered features like the Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur.

2. Rakuten with Alicia Silverstone

Alicia Silverstone reprising her iconic role as Cher Horowitz 28 years later? Thank to Rakuten, we can say these exact words in 2023. The brand’s 2023 Super Bowl campaign is titled “Not So Clueless” and sees the iconic character going back to debate class in her trademark yellow plaid. And because you can’t really have a show without an antagonist, Elisa Donovan also reprises her role as Amber for the spot. (Fun fact: CFDA award-winning designer Christian Siriano was tasked with reimaging Cher’s iconic outfit for the commercial. To accompany this look, he also debuted three additional Clueless-inspired looks during his New York Fashion Week show ahead of Super Bowl night.)

3. Doritos with Jack Harlow, Missy Elliot, and Elton John

Doritos’s 2023 was all about triangles and they tapped an iconic trio for the occasion. Teen Vogue cover star Jack Harlow finds his true passion in the shape of the iconic chip and pretty much changes the entire world in the process. The trifecta for the spot is comprised of Jack Harlow, Missy Elliot, and Elton John, but other familiar faces also made the cut. The commercial is supposed to encourage us all to try to find another angle — get it?

4. Skechers with Snoop Dogg (and BFF Martha Stewart)

Snoop Dogg made sure to include his BFF Martha Stewart in Skechers’ 2023 Super Bowl commercial. The spot is supposed to represent how far you can go in some comfy shoes, which, in Snoop’s case, is no other place than the Oval Office. Dream big, I guess!

5. T-Mobile with John Travolta, Zach Braff and Donald Faison

Another star reprising one of his more iconic roles is John Travolta, who stepped into Danny Zuko’s shoes once again — kinda — for T-Mobile’s 2023 Super Bowl ad. Though he did not bring out his Grease gear, he did sing “Summer Nights” again for the spoof, with a little help from Scrubs‘ Zach Braff and Donald Faison. (Rest in peace, Olivia Newton-John.)

6. Squarespace with Adam Driver(s)

And the award for most cinematic Super Bowl ad goes to: Squarespace. Directed by Severance‘s Aoife McArdle, Squarespace’s Super Bowl 2023 commercial features award-winning actor Adam Driver — or shall we say Adam Drivers. The mise en abymest of mise en abymes, the actor can’t seem to wrap his head around the idea of a website existing with the purpose of creating multiple websites, which unlocks a multiverse of madness.

7. Uber One with Diddy

Music legend Diddy links up with other music legends (including Montell Jordan, Kelis, Donna Lewis, Haddaway, and Ylvis) to create the ultimate jingle hit song for Uber One’s Super Bowl 2023 commercial.

8. PopCorners with Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul and Raymond Cruz

Breaking Bad fans can rejoice knowing PopCorners reunited their favorite actors (and revived their favorite characters) for its 2023 Super Bowl commercial featuring Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, and Raymond Cruz as Walt, Jesse, and Tuco once again.

9. General Motors with Netflix

Will Ferrell stars in General Motors’ Super Bowl 2023 commercial, which is all about highlighting the use of more electric vehicles with a little help from Netflix. The famed actor takes a trip throughout multiple Netflix productions for the spot, including movies like Army of the Dead

and shows like Squid Game and Bridgerton. (Pro tip: Keep an eye out for special cameos from Stranger Things‘ Priah Ferguson and Queer Eye‘s Jonathan Van Ness and Antoni Porowski.)

10. Paramount+ with the Stallone family

Paramount+’s Super Bowl ad features none other than Sylvester Stallone — and his entire family. In the TV spot, Sylvester’s three daughters, Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet watch their famous dad climb one of the most famous faces of the Paramount Mountain: his very own. (If you like the fam’s on-screen chemistry, they’ll soon star in Paramount+’s new reality television series, The Family Stallone.)

