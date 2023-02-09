Arts Garage 12th Annual Gala to feature musical ensemble, Belladiva

By Dale King

Tickets are now on sale at www.ArtsGarage.org for the Arts Garage’s 12th annual Gala set for Feb. 11 from 6 to 11 p.m. Marjorie Waldo, the nonprofit organization’s president and CEO, has invited friends, supporters and fans of diverse art and culture programming to the event whose theme this year is “Good Vibes.”

The upcoming Gala — Arts Garage’s most important fundraiser each year — includes live music by Belladiva, an electrifying ensemble of accomplished singers, dancers and musicians. There will also be silent and live auctions, complimentary cocktails and a three-course dinner by Chez Gourmet.

Poster for “Good Vibes” gala at Arts Garage. Belladiva, an electrifying ensemble of accomplished singers, dancers and musicians, will perform at Arts Garage’s 12 th annual Gala on Feb. 11.

“Covering a wide variety of music including pop, R&B, disco, rock, country and jazz, Belladiva knows how to engage a crowd and keep the party going to create an unforgettable celebration,” promises Waldo.

“While performing with their world class live band, their stage show is filled with audience-wowing vocals, cutting edge choreography, great costume changes and a high-energy performance that is second to none. Their musicianship offers unequalled authenticity as well as tons of fun. Belladiva is a musical extravaganza not to be missed.”

“Festive attire is always admired but not required,” she added. “Best of all, funds raised on this fun night will benefit Arts Garage’s diverse events, education programs and emerging artists programs.”

Tickets:

Individual Reserved $250; Individual Premium $300

Table of 6 Reserved $2,500; Premium $3,00

Table of 8 Premium $4,000

Located at 94 NE 2nd Ave. in Delray Beach’s popular Pineapple Grove, Arts Garage delivers innovative, diverse, meaningful and accessible visual and performing arts experiences to Delray Beach and South Florida.

“Connecting our community to the world through the Arts”—this vision drives all decision-making at Arts Garage, which brings local, emerging artists and established global performers into the local multi-cultural community (students and adults, locals and tourists, people of all ages, income levels, backgrounds) who share a love of the arts.

Diversity is a hallmark of Arts Garage, which provides multicultural programming that promotes inclusion in the arts.

For more information, call 561-450-6357 or visit www.artsgarage.org.