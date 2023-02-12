All Southbound Lanes in Boca Raton Closed Due to Deadly Crash

According to Florida Highway Pratol, a man who was walking on Interstate 95 was struck and killed by two vehicles, forcing the closure of all southbound lanes in Boca Raton on Sunday morning.

The multi-vehicle crash was before Glades Road around 6:34 a.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol. As of 12:21 pm, all lanes remained closed and traffic is still being diverted at the Yamato/Spanish River exit.

Northbound lanes were not affected.

According to the report by FHP, a 2020 white Ford utility truck, and a 2015 gray Hyundai car were traveling southbound as a man was “standing/walking in the inside lane.” The front of the truck struck the pedestrian, who came to final rest in the center lane. The front bumper of car collided with the pedestrian.

The truck came to a controlled stop on the left inside paved shoulder and the car ended up on the left inside paved shoulder.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene by Boca Raton Fire Rescue personnel.

The driver of the truck, a 28-year-old man from Hialeah, or the car driver, a 36-year-old man from St. Lucie County were injured.