THC Gummies & Infused Cannabis Edibles Explained

Since the hemp market boom following the Farm Bill of 2018, which legalized hemp and all hemp derivatives at the federal level, cannabinoid products have swept the nation in many forms, ranging from vapes and tinctures to edibles and topicals, but one cannabinoid product, in particular, has awakened the curiosity of millions of cannabis users nation-wide: THC gummies.

THC gummies are exactly what they sound like, regular gummies infused with THC. They give you all the benefits of the compound with an added (and delicious) flavor bonus, but how many types of THC gummies are there? And what are their benefits and risks? Read on to have all your cannabis edibles questions answered!

Types of THC Gummies

Although delta-9 THC, or delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, is usually an interchangeable term with “THC,” there are actually many types of tetrahydrocannabinol in the cannabis plant. Delta 9 may be the main and most abundant, but cannabis has many other psychoactive compounds to offer—in gummy form or otherwise. But what exactly are they?

Delta 9 Gummies : Delta 9 is the best-known and most classic psychoactive cannabinoid found in cannabis plants. Its psychoactive effects are potent, and often result in relaxation, appetite stimulation, insomnia relief, anxiety relief, and pain relief.

: Delta 9 is the best-known and most classic psychoactive cannabinoid found in cannabis plants. Its psychoactive effects are potent, and often result in relaxation, appetite stimulation, insomnia relief, anxiety relief, and pain relief. Delta 8 Gummies : Delta 8 is around half as strong as delta 9, and its psychoactive effects are known for being extremely relaxing and euphoric. Some of its properties include pain and anxiety relief and appetite boosts. Because of its lessened delta 8 is also thought to be much less likely than delta 9 to create negative effects like paranoia and anxiety.

: Delta 8 is around half as strong as delta 9, and its psychoactive effects are known for being extremely relaxing and euphoric. Some of its properties include pain and anxiety relief and appetite boosts. Because of its lessened delta 8 is also thought to be much less likely than delta 9 to create negative effects like paranoia and anxiety. Delta 10 Gummies: Delta 10 is 20-30% less potent than delta 8, making its potency perfect for novice cannabis users to experiment with. Although the compound is the weakest of all three, its properties include mood boosts, increased energy and focus, creative thinking, and relaxation.

Benefits of THC Gummies

All of these compounds have their own benefits, most of which are listed above, but the main benefit of ingesting these cannabinoids in an edible form, such as in gummies, is that the psychoactive effects tend to feel stronger and last longer.

If you’ve ever experimented with gummies, you probably already know they take longer to kick in than other ingestion methods. This is because edibles need to bypass the digestive system before they can kick in. As they make their way past the stomach and into the liver, the THC is converted into 11-hydroxy-THC, a much more potent analog of THC. This makes edibles much more potent than methods like vapes or tinctures, and also makes them last longer—the effects of gummies can sometimes last upwards of 10 hours!

Risks Associated with THC Gummies

Although THC gummies can be incredibly beneficial, especially for those looking for a long-lasting and pronounced high, they can also have their downsides. Every compound in cannabis has its own set of effects and risks, and while some are common in all compounds, others vary.

Potential Side Effects of Delta 8 Potential Side Effects of Delta 9 Potential Side Effects of Delta 10 Dry mouthRed eyesRapid or slow heart rateShort-term memory loss Dry mouthRed eyesAnxietyParanoia Dry mouthRed eyesHeadachesGrogginess

Latest Research Involving THC Gummies

THC edibles have been around for a surprisingly long time, research is still being conducted on THC gummies, mainly on how the general population understands the product’s effects.

One study, published in 2017, noted that “further research into cannabinoids, and edibles in particular, is needed so that policy makers can be well informed when establishing regulations regarding the manufacture, labeling, and sale of edibles… On the labeling side, more should be done to ensure that consumers are better educated on how edibles affect the body and that they are aware of how to use edibles safely to avoid concerns such as unintentional ‘highs’ or ‘highs’ lasting longer than anticipated.”

Another study, published in 2021, found that “cannabis is an excellent natural source of fiber and various bioactive cannabinoids,” but “a comprehensive understanding of the chemistry, metabolism, toxicity, commercialization, and regulations regarding cannabinoid edibles” is still needed to ensure safe and positive edible use.

Both of these studies are mainly focused on the potency and length of the psychoactive effects derived from edibles in specific. Since the effects are so much more powerful than they would be from other ingestion methods, it’s important that the public understands what exactly an edible high entails.