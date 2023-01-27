Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum plans Valentine’s craft project for kids on Feb. 4

By Dale King

The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum (SBRHM) has announced it will conduct a special Valentine’s Day project for kids on the next Free Fun Saturday, to be held on Feb. 4. For more information, visit www.BocaHistory.org, or call 561.395.6766, ext. 100.



To celebrate the arrival of the new Boca Raton Brightline Station, the Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum is offering Free Fun Saturday on the first Saturday of every month, waiving the regular admission fee ($12 adults, $8 students and seniors, free for members and children 4 years old and under) for all visitors from

10 a.m. to 4 p.m..

Artist/teacher Michelle Sherman will conduct Valentine’s Day craft project for kids Feb. 4 at The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum.

Fun activities on the next Free Fun Saturday Feb. 4 will include a special Valentine’s Day craft project for kids under the direction of local artist/teacher Michelle Sherman, starting at 2 p.m. Celebrated for her watercolor paintings, acrylic paintings, portraits and commissions, Sherman’s most recent

watercolor series is called “Windows into Boca Raton.” She promises her hands-on Valentine’s Day project for kids will be fun “and not too messy.”

Whether people of all ages come in a car or on Brightline or by walking, Free Fun Saturday is the perfect no-cost opportunity to enjoy the museum’s exciting and interactive exhibits that document the growth and development of Boca Raton from a small farming town to the sophisticated internationally known city it is today.