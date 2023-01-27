Boca Beat, 01/27/2023
- The political, societal, and familial issues that currently dominate our national conversation will be at the heart and center of Palm Beach Dramaworks’ 2023-24 season. Producing Artistic Director William Hayes announced today that PBD’s twenty-fourth season will feature Arthur Miller’s seminal Death of a Salesman, Kenneth Lonergan’s Lobby Hero, Lynn Nottage’s Crumbs from the Table of Joy, and the world premieres of two commissioned works, Jenny Connell Davis’ The Messenger and Christopher Demos-Brown’s The Cancellation of Lauren Fein.
- A staple in the West Boca Raton area will be closing its doors soon. Earlier today it was announced that Shadowood 16 cinemas in West Boca Raton will be closing as part of the Regal Cinemas Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Shadowood 16 has been a popular location in the community since it first opened in 1987 in the shopping plaza on the northeast corner of Glades and 441. The theater was known as a place for students to go to on the weekend, as well as families during the week. Regal, the nation’s second-largest movie theater chain announced it is closing 39 more locations throughout the country, including two in South Florida.
- U.S. News & World Report recently recognized Lynn University among the best in the country in its annual “2023 Best Online Programs” rankings. Featured on this year’s list was the university’s online bachelor’s program, which was ranked No. 139. Rankings were evaluated based on student engagement, services and technologies available, faculty credentials and training, as well as expert opinion on the quality of the program.
- Florida metros make up six of the 10 most overvalued housing markets in the nation, according to the latest report from researchers at Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University Cape Coral-Fort Myers ranks No. 1, with buyers paying 62.29 percent more than they should, based on the sales history in that market. The other Florida markets in the top 10 are: No. 2 Deltona (a 55.51 percent premium); No. 4. Palm Bay-Melbourne (54.55 percent); No. 6 Tampa (53.54 percent); No. 7 Lakeland (51.99 percent); and No. 10 North Port-Bradenton (48.41).
- Florida Atlantic University’s online master’s in education program is ranked No. 52 in the nation for 2023 by U.S. News & World Report, rising from No. 80 in 2022. In addition, FAU’s online MBA programs for veterans are ranked No. 58 in the nation this year, remaining steady with last year’s rankings. FAU’s online master’s in nursing administration program specialty ranked No. 17 this year.
- The Rotary Club of Boca Raton, with the City of Boca Raton and the Festival of the Arts BOCA, will present the 19th Annual “Future Stars Performing Arts Competition” at 7 p.m. Tuesday March 7, 2023, in Mizner Park Amphitheater, downtown Boca Raton.
- The Junior League of Boca Raton Learning Libraries Committee is asking for the community’s help in providing new books for kids in grades Kindergarten through 5th. All books will be donated to Title 1 Schools in Boca Raton and Delray Beach. Businesses and families can host a book drive to get more books into the hands of children in the community during the month of February, and Learning Libraries will provide a branded box for businesses to set up at their location.
- The Achievement Centers for Children & Families (ACCF) which has served the Delray Beach and southern Palm Beach County communities since 1969, has appointed Adamma DuCille as its CEO. Former CEO Stephanie Seibel has moved to a new role as CEO of the organization’s Foundation and the two will work in tandem to grow the organization and its impact in the community.
- Palm Beach State College will receive $1 million in federal funding to train faculty and students in artificial intelligence and to buy high-tech equipment for them to get ahead on rapidly growing technology that will transform industries. U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel announced the funding Jan. 17 at the Center for Teaching and Learning Excellence on the Lake Worth campus. She secured the funds, along with money for 14 other projects in her district, through the Community Project Funding process for the fiscal year 2023 budget. In addition to providing training for faculty and students through its partnership with the University of Florida, PBSC will be adding augmented reality, virtual reality and powerful virtual desktop equipment for its classrooms.
- Florida Atlantic University celebrated the opening of the FAU Stiles-Nicholson Brain Institute at FAU’s John D. MacArthur Campus in Jupiter today with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The official launch of the institute heralds a new era in neuroscience research, education and community engagement. The multimillion-dollar, 58,000-square-foot facility will serve as a “beacon of hope” for the study and amelioration of numerous brain and behavioral disorders.
- The Boca West Children’s Foundation (BWCF) is out to break its record of collecting 180,000 diapers for The Diaper Bank, Covering South Florida, during its 8th Annual Diaper Drive. Diapers can be donated by visiting bocawestfoundation.org or dropped off at Boca West Country Club on February 21 from 8-noon in the tennis loop. Diapers in size 4, 5 and 6 are particularly needed.
- Florida Atlantic University and Broward Health on Monday announced a partnership agreement that will provide academic medicine to Broward County, and opportunities to collaborate in the areas of education, clinical training and practice, health services administration and research.
About the Author