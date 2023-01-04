Benny’s On The Beach to Expand to Second Location in Lake Worth Beach

The iconic restaurant, Benny’s On The Beach, is expanding its South Florida footprint with the announcement of its second location; Benny’s On The Beach – Oceanwalk.

Formerly Viva La Playa, Benny’s on the Beach – Oceanwalk is situated in the Casino Complex, just steps away from its sister restaurant on the Lake Worth Pier. Both locations share exquisite views of the Atlantic Ocean. The expansion furthers the “Where Every Day is a Vacation” mindset with the increased seating and unique Benny’s On The Beach experience, now served at Oceanwalk also.

Featuring Executive Chef Jeremy Hanlon, Benny’s on the Beach – Oceanwalk will offer some of the vacation classics made famous at the Pier Location such as the Tuna Tostada, Shrimp n Grits, and The Lobster “Dip.” Oceanwalk will also share some inspiring seafood and steak dishes using fresh delicious flavor combinations, Benny’s on the Beach has become synonymous with.

Benny’s On The Beach’s newest bar scene will be serving exciting new drinks under the tutelage of partner, Dylan Lipton.

“Since 1986, spending time at Benny’s on the Beach is like being on vacation,” said Lee Lipton’s principal partner, “Our new location while also allowing both ocean and sunset views, gives Chef Jeremy the ability to add many exciting new items on the menu!”Benny’s On The Beach has been awarded Best Breakfast in Florida most recently on Mashed.com, and is quite the destination for in-town celebrities.

Benny’s On The Beach – Pier is located at 10 S Ocean Blvd, Lake Worth Beach, FL 33460, and is open Sunday-Thursday 7 a.m.- 9 p.m., and Friday & Saturday 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Benny’s On The Beach – Oceanwalk (formerly Viva La Playa) islocated at 10 S Ocean Blvd Unit #7, Lake Worth Beach, FL 33460, and is open Sunday 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Monday-Thursday 12 p.m. – 9 p.m., and Friday 12 p.m. – 10 p.m.