What Is CBD? The Ultimate Guide

While the world has been inundated with new cannabinoids over the past few years, everything from buzzy compounds like delta 8 to natural weight loss products like THCV, nothing is as impressive as cannabidiol or CBD. Few cannabinoids can do what this hemp-derived compound does — promote your body’s natural wellness without altering your consciousness. That’s why CBD is one of the few, if not the only, compound made for everyone. Still, many consumers have questions. There are a lot of people who still ask, “what is CBD?”

Cannabidiol is one of the few cannabis products that anyone can use daily. Studies show us that it’s so beneficial because it’s all-natural, hemp-based, and promotes the natural functions of the body. On top of that, research shows us that CBD relieves stress and provides comfort to people. It is commonly used to dampen anxiety after a long, tiring day at work or with kids. Several hemp-derived products are available to consumers today, but CBD remains the most popular.

What is CBD? Well, it’s a hemp-derived cannabinoid that can do a lot. So let’s explore it.

What Is CBD? An Introduction to Cannabidiol

CBD came into a new light — perhaps under some further scrutiny — once researchers really began to study the endocannabinoid system. Combined with the discovery of how phytocannabinoids affect the ECS, it all led to CBD becoming a powerhouse compound. The growth of hemp CBD took off, and anyone could now benefit from it.

Consumers love that CBD from hemp has no more than 0.3% THC by law. That alone allowed CBD sales to soar. Marijuana-derived CBD can contain as much as 30% THC, so unlike marijuana, hemp-derived CBD does not produce a buzz or a high.

Different Types of Hemp-Derived CBD

Hemp-derived CBD is available in three different “types,” each one a broad-based category that depends on the user’s needs. These types include:

CBD Isolate – Pure, unadulterated CBD without any other compounds or cannabinoids found in the hemp plant.

– Pure, unadulterated CBD without any other compounds or cannabinoids found in the hemp plant. Full-Spectrum CBD – CBD that includes all of the cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids found in the hemp plant, including up to 0.3% THC

– CBD that includes all of the cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids found in the hemp plant, including up to 0.3% THC Broad-Spectrum CBD – Similar to Full-Spectrum CBD, except it has no THC.

Which type of CBD you choose depends on your needs. CBD isolate is excellent for those looking for a simplified version of cannabidiol. At the same time, the other two are perfect for those looking for the “entourage effect,” a full-bodied experience that melds together everything from the hemp plant into one smooth experience.

What Are the Benefits of CBD?

People use CBD for various reasons, primarily as an alternative to THC. For example, cannabis is still widely regarded as an illegal drug that can have long-term cognitive and extra-judicial issues associated with it. From altered consciousness to loss of coordination to problems with the law, there is a semblance of risk when using THC products.

CBD, on the other hand, is relatively safe. The compound can counterbalance the psychoactive effects of high-inducing compounds like THC and delta 8. CBD keeps you relaxed and chill, primarily if you have used THC. Plus, CBD doesn’t have harmful cognitive outcomes, and you won’t have trouble with the law now that hemp is legal.

What Can CBD Do for Me?

Sure, CBD products have myriad benefits. Still, many people use them primarily because they are federally legal, at least when extracted from hemp.

The various properties of cannabidiol have led users around the world to hail it as a new and novel cannabinoid. The potential for CBD to do more than just help people relax is limitless too. Research shows that the compound may have great use in the medical world — however, much more research is needed. So why do people use CBD? The following are some of its many benefits:

Sleep aid

Pain relief

Stress relief

Anxiety relief

Anti-Inflammatory

Help with depression

What Is CBD: Final Thoughts

The hemp-derived CBD sector has recently been swept over with new, innovative products. Almost anyone can find something that suits them. Diamond CBD, one of the market’s most popular hemp-derived CBD retailers, keeps the latest developments in stock, so you always know what you need. For example, some of the more popular hemp-derived CBD products to hit the market recently include:

CBD oil

CBD edibles

CBD vapes

CBD concentrates

CBD capsules

CBD flower

These products come in various strengths, giving consumers options on how to take their CBD and giving them the freedom to control the amount of CBD they take every day. Millions of people can’t be wrong! So if you’re looking for a new way to boost your wellness without a buzz, try CBD today.