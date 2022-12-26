THC vs. CBD: Comparing The Most Popular Cannabinoids

CBD THC Definition A non-psychoactive compound found in cannabis The psychoactive compound found in cannabis Effects May have a variety of potential health benefits, including reducing anxiety and inflammation Can produce a feeling of euphoria or “high” Legality Legal in most places if derived from hemp Illegal in most places, except for medical use

It’s important to note that CBD and THC are just two of the many compounds found in cannabis. They are both cannabinoids, but they have very different effects on the body and mind. CBD is non-psychoactive, meaning it does not produce a high, while THC is the primary psychoactive compound in cannabis and is responsible for the high associated with marijuana use.

CBD has gained popularity in recent years due to its potential health benefits, and it is now available in a variety of forms, including oils, capsules, and edibles. THC, on the other hand, is still largely associated with recreational marijuana use, although it is also used for medicinal purposes in some states where marijuana is legal.

After years of research, we’ve concluded that THC and CBD are indeed very different! In spite of their similarity in structure and potential benefits, there is a significant difference in chemical composition and interaction with our endocannabinoid receptors. In most studies, the same findings are shared. THC and CBD do not bind to the same receptors and interact differently.

Therefore, CBD products are different from THC products in terms of how they make you feel.

In the medical community, cannabidiol (CBD) has received a lot of attention. Scientists are working on new formulations that may benefit patients with a variety of chronic conditions.

CBD products are becoming more popular as more companies market CBD as a new health and wellness medicine. Research suggests that the combination of THC and CBD has greater therapeutic effects on patients.

Throughout the last few years, products such as CBD gummies, cookies, oils, capsules, and creams have taken the market by storm. Let’s learn more about the differences between these two cannabinoids:

Comparing The Psychoactive Side Effects

As a psychoactive compound, THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) affects your brain by binding to the cannabinoid receptors in your brain and mimicking anandamide, a neurotransmitter responsible for regulating mood, sleep patterns, and memory.

As opposed to THC, CBD does not bind to these receptors, so it does not get you high. Instead, it has anti-inflammatory properties, helping with pain relief and reducing anxiety, depression, and even psychosis.

Furthermore, THC binds to CB1 receptors in the brain and nervous system, as well as CB2 receptors in the immune and gastrointestinal systems.

The CBD molecule does not bind well to either CB1 or CB2 receptors, so it doesn’t have any mind-altering effects. However, it does have some anti-inflammatory and anti-anxiety effects.

There are many differences between THC and CBD cannabinoids. For example, while both can affect us emotionally or mentally, THC may cause paranoia, whereas CBD does not seem to do so. In addition, while both strains can relieve pain for some people, their potency varies greatly — meaning their effects can change depending on strain, dosage, and terpene content.

Comparing The Effects on Appetite

Cannabis is known to increase appetite and produce feelings of euphoria. This can be beneficial for cancer patients who suffer from nausea and loss of appetite. However, it can also lead to overeating and weight gain in users.

There is no evidence that CBD has this effect. However, some studies suggest that it has anti-inflammatory properties, which may promote weight loss and even reduce weight gain.

Comparing The Legal Status

The marijuana industry is constantly evolving. While many states have legalized the recreational use of THC-containing marijuana, it remains illegal under federal law. Many states still allow medical marijuana containing THC. When it comes to CBD and other hemp-derived cannabinoids, the legal status is a tad different

While CBD is legal at the federal level, a variety of other cannabinoids have been synthesized from CBD extraction in recent years. Buying hemp-derived products should be researched before purchasing. Other varieties of THC, such as delta 8, delta 10, and HHC, are allowed in some states but are restricted in others.