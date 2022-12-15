GOLDEN BELL EDUCATION FOUNDATION: S.P.I.R.E (Specialized Program Individualizing Reading Excellence) Reading Program Distributed

Boca Raton, Florida, December 14, 2022 – The Golden Bell Education Foundation, along with the Education Foundation of Palm Beach County and the School District of Palm Beach County, distributed S.P.I.R.E (Specialized Program Individualizing Reading Excellence) reading intervention kits to Boca Raton Elementary School as a “kick-off” for the reading program. In addition, members of the Palm Beach County School District, the Education Foundation, and the Golden Bell Education Foundation came together to present to the School District of Palm Beach County a check representing $40,000. The gathering took place at Boca Raton Elementary School with Principal, Renee Elfe, introducing the Safety Patrols, 5th Grade Class Students, and School Board Chairman Frank Barbieri, along with other officials of the School District of Palm Beach County. The song sung by the 5th Grade class, Thank You – Our Heroes, touched everybody in attendance.



Educate, Affirm, Inspire with S.P.I.R.E. is a community-wide initiative to help close the literacy achievement gap for all underperforming students in kindergarten through third grade in Boca Raton. Through a $40,000 matching grant program, Golden Bell provided S.P.I.R.E. for students in K-3 at all 13 public elementary schools in Boca Raton. In addition, the Golden Bell wishes to thank the Education Foundation of Palm Beach County, CP Group, GEO Group, N.C.C.I., Ellis Law Group, Plastridge Insurance, and the England and Gardner Families who have all joined in the effort to build our future leaders.

For more information or to get involved, please contact the Golden Bell Education Foundation Manager, Liz Nicastro, lnicastro@bocachamber.com or at (561) 395-4433 ext. 232.

Boca Raton Chamber Contact: Karina Brandenburg, kbrandenburg@bocachamber.com, or

at (561) 395-4433 ext. 235