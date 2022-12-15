Brightline Boca Raton Station Set to Open on Dec. 21

The highly anticipated Brightline Boca Raton Station is officially set to open just in time for Christmas.

Earlier today Brightline announced that the first day of services for the new Boca Raton station will be December 21, and that the company will host a ribbon cutting ceremony on December 20.

To commemorate the opening of the station, one-way tickets are available for $10 and can be purchased on the Brightline’s app or website.

The Boca Raton station is located at: 101 NW Fourth St, just north of Palmetto Park Road between Mizner Park and the city’s downtown public library.