Boca Beat, 12/14/2022
- This year the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl teams will not only battle it out on the football field, University of Toledo’s 120-member band and Liberty University’s 250-member band will go head-to-head in the bowl game’s first-ever joint pep rally on Monday, December 19 at 6 p.m. Joining in the competition at the free and open-to-the-public event are the teams’ spirit squads with special guest appearances by Toledo’s Mascot Rocky the Rocket and Liberty’s Mascot Sparky the Eagle. The high-energy rally will be located at the Mizner Park Amphitheater at the north end of Mizner Park where plenty of free garage parking is available.
- Palm Beach State College President Ava L. Parker, J.D., spoke on “The Future of STEM Education” as the keynote speaker at the Urban League of Palm Beach County’s 12th Annual Youth Empowerment Breakfast at the Hilton Palm Beach Airport.
- South Florida Symphony Orchestra’s (SFSO) 25th anniversary season continues to shine with Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 9, the world premiere of Ocklawaha by composer-in-residence John Gottsch, and a selection of great opera arias from Puccini, Verdi, and Lara. Led by Music Director Sebrina María Alfonso with guest soloists Catalina Cuervo, soprano and Gerardo Ortega, tenor, the Masterworks programs are scheduled for 7:30 p.m., respectively, on January 24 at New World Center in Miami Beach, on January 25 at The Parker in Fort Lauderdale, and on January 26, opening the season at Tennessee Williams Theatre at The College of the Florida Keys in Key West.
- Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County (JFSPBC) leader April Eisen Leavy was honored by the Jewish Federations of North America’s (JFNA) National Women’s Philanthropy division with the prestigious Kipnis-Wilson/Friedland Award. Leavy received her award at the International Lion of Judah Conference, which was held December 11-13, 2022, in Phoenix, Arizona.
- When English Professor David Athey wrote his first children’s book – a whimsical Christmas tale called The Straw that Healed the Camel’s Back – he chose student Alice Browning to illustrate it.
- Researchers from Florida Atlantic University’s Schmidt College of Medicine, in collaboration with Albany Medical College (AMC) in New York, are among seven institutions nationwide selected to receive funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for their innovative pilot projects to enable new medical devices to diagnose and treat both acute and chronic disorders from neuropathic pain to mental illness.
- In fall 2023, Palm Beach Atlantic will launch its Bachelor of Science in Engineering program, reflecting a robust job market for engineers and a growing number of students seeking engineering education within a Christian worldview.
- Palm Beach State College will award degrees and certificates to more than 1,600 graduates during two fall commencement ceremonies at the Palm Beach County Convention Center Dec. 20.
- Achievement Centers for Children & Families (ACCF) hosted its second Annual Pickleball Tournament at the Delray Beach Tennis Center, on December 11 with 56 players. The King of the Court Tournament and Beginners Clinic included light bites and beverages, music and raffle prizes. Tournament winners were Blake Calder and Chris Ceglanski. Runners up were Meg Eaton and Nancy Mui.
- The American Fundraising Foundation (AmFund) announced recipients of the 2022 Golden Pear Grants during a live stream on Facebook in a record breaking $250,000 distribution of funds and an additional $100K in-kind donations through its Educational Foundation.
