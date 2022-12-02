Boca Beat, 12/06/2022
- Making Every Day Count, Inc. (MEDC) held its 10th Anniversary Luncheon & Auction to raise funds so the Palm Beach County Family and Delinquency Courts can give youth and families affected by addiction a second chance. The event took place on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Mirasol Country Club and included a silent auction and raffles, followed by a sit-down luncheon.
- Boca Raton City Council members appointed Fran Nachlas to temporarily fill the vacancy in City Council Seat A, after she qualified unopposed. Nachlas was sworn in by the City Clerk on Monday, November 28, 2022. The appointment comes after Andy Thomson, who previously held Seat A, stepped down from City Council earlier this month.
- The first years of school are pivotal because academic habits are unformed and peer relationships are fluid. A national assessment has shown troubling setbacks in both math and reading. A Florida Atlantic University study last year suggests that students who are not interested in academics when they begin school, struggle to find their footing, academically and socially.
- Florida Atlantic University’s College of Business dramatically improved its standing among the top 50 undergraduate programs for entrepreneurship studies, according to the 17th annual rankings from The Princeton Review and Entrepreneur magazine.
- More of the largest metropolitan areas posted monthly declines in rent, further proof that the rental crisis is easing across the nation, according to researchers at Florida Atlantic University and two other schools.
- Florida Atlantic University’s College of Business will host its 29th Business Leader of the Year breakfast on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 at 8 a.m. at Boca West Country Club, 20583 Boca West Drive, Boca Raton. This year’s program celebrates the accomplishments of Patrick J. Geraghty, Ph.D., president and CEO of Florida Blue and GuideWell.
- The City of Boynton Beach will host the 51st Annual Holiday Parade in Downtown Boynton on Saturday, December 3 beginning at 4 pm. The parade will take place on Federal Hwy. between SE 5th Ave. and NE 1st Ave. It is expected to last two hours. More than 50 groups and organizations are participating, including local schools, businesses and organizations. Leading off the parade will be the Grand Marshal, long-time City resident Michael Shramko, a “champion of cleaning up Boynton Beach;” he was selected by the community in a social media promotion last month.
- Carly Yoost of Child Rescue Coalition was named the 2022 Woman Volunteer of the Year at the 35th annual luncheon and fashion show hosted by the Junior League of Boca Raton (JLBR). The Lifetime Achievement Award went to Barbara Richardson.
- Bank of America today announced that Boca Helping Hands and The Arc of Palm Beach County have been named as the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Builders® awardees for their work to remove economic barriers and advance socioeconomic opportunity in Palm Beach County. With a multi-year grant from the bank, the two organizations will expand programs and services that are addressing healthcare, education, employment, and basic needs for the underserved and those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
- Florida Atlantic University’s 2023 Alan B. and Charna Larkin Symposium on the American Presidency presents “A Conversation with Laura W. Bush and Barbara Pierce Bush,” on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 at 4 p.m. The lecture, which will be moderated by presidential historian Timothy Naftali, will take place in the Carole and Barry Kaye Auditorium, FAU Student Union, 777 Glades Road, Boca Raton campus. Tickets are $35-125 and can be purchased at www.fauevents.com or 561-297-6124. Group pricing and student pricing are also available.
- George Gershwin. Irving Berlin. Johnny Mercer. Harold Arlen. Sheldon Harnick. Jerry Herman. These composers and many more will be highlighted in To Life 3: Stories & Music Celebrating the Contributions of Jewish Composers to the Great Hollywood Musicals. The production will run from January 20th through February 5th at The Willow Theatre in Boca Raton’s Sugar Sand Park. To Life 3 is a follow-up to two previous To Life productions – both of which sold out at the Willow Theatre in 2019 and 2020.
About the Author