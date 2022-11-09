Tropical Storm Nicole expected to make landfall as Category 1 hurricane late Wednesday, early Thursday

A hurricane warning is in effect for Boca Raton north to the Flagler-Volusia County line as Tropical Storm Nicole strengthens and pushes west toward Florida, where it could make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said.

A hurricane warning — which currently includes coastal Palm Beach County, along with Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties — means hurricane conditions are expected in the next 36 hours.

According to the 7 p.m. advisory from the NHC, Nicole — which transitioned into a tropical storm earlier in the day and shifted slightly to the south — is about 360 miles east of West Palm Beach.

The system has maximum sustained winds of 65 mph and is moving west, southwest at 10 mph.

In addition to the hurricane warning, a hurricane watch is in effect for Hallandale Beach north to Boca Raton, as well as for Lake Okeechobee. A storm surge warning is in effect for North Palm Beach north through the entire Treasure Coast.

The NHC said Nicole will approach the northwestern Bahamas on Tuesday, move near or over those islands on Wednesday, and approach the east coast of Florida Wednesday night.

The system is expected to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall on the east coast of Florida — anywhere from West Palm Beach to Daytona Beach — late Wednesday or overnight Thursday.