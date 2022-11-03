Tropical Storm Lisa continues to weaken as it moves farther inland

As of Wednesday night, Lisa is now a tropical storm near Belize, Northern Guatemala and southeastern Mexico, according to National Hurricane Center.

Lisa first made landfall as a hurricane near Belize City at about 5:20 p.m.

As of 5 a.m. Thursday, Lisa is located 205 miles west of Belize City. It has maximum sustained winds at 45 mph and is moving west at 10 mph.

There is no threat to Florida, WPBF First Warning Weather meteorologists said.

Areas in Central America could see up to 10 inches of rainfall, according to NHC. The rainfall could lead to flash flooding.

Storm surge of up to 7 feet is possible on the coast of Central America near Belize, NHC said.

This comes as Hurricane Martin is in the Atlantic and Florida continues to rebuild after Hurricane Ian.

