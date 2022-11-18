Tri-Rail’s ‘South Florida’s Kids Got Talent’ invites budding vocalists to perform at auditions Dec. 10

By Dale King

Tri-Rail, South Florida’s principal commuter rail system, invites talented kids ages 5 to 17 to audition for “South Florida’s Kids Got Talent,” a singing competition held as part of Tri-Rail’s “Rail Fun Day.”

Young singers from Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties are encouraged to audition for the chance to compete in the judged event. Auditions will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, at Galleria Fort Lauderdale, 2414 E. Sunrise Blvd.

Ilan Tarrab, winner of the 2022 edition of ‘South Florida’s Kids Got Talent,’ displays a big copy of his check for taking first place.

“Tri-Rail is proud to showcase the amazing talent of kids from Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties,” said David Dech, executive director of SFRTA/Tri-Rail. “This annual tradition highlights the importance of our train system by bringing families together from all over the tri-county area, just as we do for our passengers every day.”

The singing competition is open to solo or group singers who are South Florida residents. Each act will get a four-minute opportunity to perform at the auditions. A panel of judges will select the acts that will compete in the final competition, scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, during Tri-Rail’s 13th annual “Rail Fun Day.”

During the January 2022 competition, Ilan Tarrab won the hearts of the audience and judges with his smooth retro style, earning him the $500 grand prize, one-year contract that included a photo shoot with composite cards courtesy of Posche Models & Talent and professional studio recording sessions with MikeSoperMusic.

Over the past several years, Tri-Rail’s “Rail Fun Day” has welcomed more than 25,000 children and families. The event has become an annual tradition as a free afternoon of interactive games, arts and crafts and entertainment while promoting the benefits of riding the commuter rail system.

To schedule an audition, register at www.tri-rail.com and then call GPR at (954) 806-2869 by Dec. 8.