West Palm Beach, FL – For the 13th consecutive year, Lesser, Lesser, Landy & Smith, PLLC has been included on the list of “Best Law Firms” in the U.S. News – Best Lawyers ® rankings.

Lesser, Lesser, Landy & Smith, PLLC is ranked in Metropolitan Tier 1 of the 2023 U.S. News – Best Lawyers “Best Law Firms” in the practice areas of Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs and Insurance Law.

“It is our great honor to be recognized as one of the ‘Best Law Firms’ year after year by U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers,” Managing Partner Gary S. Lesser said. “We have been providing results on cases with a focus personal client service and communication for 95 years.”

Firms included in the 2023 list are recognized for professional excellence with persistently impressive ratings from clients and peers. Receiving a tier designation reflects the high level of respect a firm has earned among other leading lawyers and clients in the same communities and practice areas for their abilities, professionalism and integrity.

The 2023 edition of U.S. News – Best Lawyers “Best Law Firms” includes rankings in 75 national practice areas and 127 metropolitan-based practice areas.

ABOUT LESSER, LESSER, LANDY & SMITH, PLLC

Lesser, Lesser, Landy & Smith is a third-generation personal injury law firm with 95 years of dedication to helping people who have experienced life-changing trauma due to the carelessness or negligence of others. Our team of skilled trial attorneys, working across four offices in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast, practice law with professionalism, integrity, ethics, and a commitment to personal client service. Our firm represents the needs of clients throughout Florida in personal injury, medical malpractice, nursing home neglect, negligent security matters and wrongful death cases, guiding them through every step of the legal process and delivering the best results for their case.

