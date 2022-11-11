During Habitat for Humanity of South Palm Beach County’s Veterans Build presented by Vertical Bridge More Than 150 Volunteers Revitalized 10 Homes for Local Veterans and their Families

The Initiative is a Partnership with the City of Boynton Beach

(Boynton Beach Fl – November 10, 2022) On November 4, Habitat for Humanity of South Palm Beach County and the City of Boynton Beach partnered to bring the annual Veterans Build presented by Vertical Bridge to the heart of Boynton Beach with a ten-home neighborhood revitalization. Five of the homes belonged to families of veterans, including WWII veteran William Barton and Staff Sergeant Larry McGrady, a retired U.S. Air Force veteran with 20 years of service. Over 150 volunteers, including 40 veterans, installed new mailboxes, painted, spread mulch, landscaped, and assisted with other repairs and cleanup for the homes.

The presenting sponsor, Vertical Bridge, had a team of a dozen volunteers onsite. In addition, several employees from the city of Boynton Beach, including City Manager Daniel Dugger, Assistant City Manager Adam Temple, and Boynton Beach City Commissioner Thomas Turkin, rolled up their sleeves to participate in the neighborhood transformation. Veterans, Van P. Williams, Provost and Dean of Palm Beach State, Sophia Eccleston, Energy Director at NextEra Energy, and Michael Coleman, Executive Director at Roots & Wings delivered remarks at the event and led the Challenge Coin presentation honoring all veterans in attendance followed by celebratory BBQ luncheon.

The initiative was made possible by a generous gift from Vertical Bridge:

“Homeownership can profoundly impact lives – it is the American dream. Facilitating this dream can profoundly impact lives too. Bringing together citizens, veterans, and business leaders to improve the homes of war heroes, seniors and families is profoundly impactful,” Vertical Bridge President Ron Bizick said. “That is why Vertical Bridge continues to support Habitat for Humanity through our employee-driven and employee-managed Vertical Bridge Charitable Network. Because of the employees of Vertical Bridge, the VBCN can present Habitat for Humanity of South Palm County a gift of $100,000 to continue to impact the lives of so many of our neighbors,” Vertical Bridge.

Additional funding to make the event possible was provided by The Home Depot Foundation and FPL. Volunteers from the City of Boynton Beach, City of Boynton Beach Police Department, Palm Beach State College, Christ Fellowship participated in the event. Veterans Build is organized by Habitat for Humanity of South Palm Beach County in collaboration with the City of Boynton Beach’s City Manager, City Commissioners, and its Departments of Economic Development & Strategy, Police Services, Community Standards, Parks & Recreation, and Building.

