How Marc Bui Developed and Expanded Thrive Lending Group

The American Dream of prosperity includes homeownership. However, finding a house within their budget and securing a mortgage are two of the biggest problems home buyers face today. Coupled with these difficulties comes the current high inflation and the Federal Reserve’s measures of increasing interest rates to try to beat it back.

One of the present market’s significant developments over the next few months will likely be a drop in housing demand and lower prices, creating more ownership opportunities for new entrants into the housing market.

However, Marc Bui, a leading mortgage and real estate expert, says, “The right time to buy is always the present as market prices have shown they continue to grow despite everything.” Marc strongly believes what he often tells people, “When buying real estate, get an expert opinion because you don’t have to believe everything you think.”

Drawing on the experiences learned over two decades, Marc Bui developed and expanded Thrive Lending Group to help more people navigate real estate investing challenges. However, being a busy entrepreneur is not enough. Marc Bui shares his expertise on Instagram by providing 65.5K followers with relevant information concerning the real estate market, calculations for loan repayments, beating inflation, and mistakes they must avoid.

Making The Right Career Moves

For Marc, the son of Vietnamese immigrants, his career in real estate started at the young age of 19. But, like most children from immigrant parents, he started working in the family business from a young age; in his case, it was at eleven, and he worked in his parents’ sweatshop. Even though he moved on to other jobs in his late teens, his work at the factory proved an immensely eye-opening experience.

After two short stints, one at the National Gallup Poll and the other in the auto industry, Marc joined a mortgage company and quickly moved up the company ranks. He started as a telemarketer, then became a loan officer, only to soon get promoted to branch manager.

Several barriers prevent people from getting a mortgage, and many don’t know how to surpass these. The desire to help potential homeowners cut through the red tape drove Marc to great success in the loan originator industry.

On Becoming a Leading Mortgage Originator

“Along the way, I have learned two things – you need to seriously care about your clients to be able to help them get loans. Sometimes this means you need to coach them to help them requalify after a disappointment,” says Bui.

For Marc, educating homebuyers means several things, including planning for more than just the down payment. Often, at closing, homebuyers face unpleasant surprises that they hadn’t planned for, including private mortgage insurance, property taxes, homeowner’s association fees, appraisals, etc.

Being there for clients at every step has earned him recognition in the industry. Marc has ranked highly in several loan originator rankings for nearly a decade. These include the # 6 ranking in 2017 as AREAA (Asian Real Estate Association of America) loan originator for funded units. His name also consistently appears among the top 1% of the Scotsman Guide and Mortgage Executive lists of mortgage originators.

Serving Through the Thrive Lending Group

Last year, the Thrive Lending Group served 300 homebuyers, helping to streamline the process, get fast pre-approvals, and make informed financial decisions. Marc Bui and his team’s commitment to making it happen stems from their love for their work.

Dedication means more than creating learning opportunities for clients. Marc Bui is a great believer in constantly growing his knowledge and expertise within the industry. Of course, he knows that one of his greatest assets is the experience he has earned in the demanding world of mortgages, but Bui also follows some brilliant industry minds to ensure he absorbs even more from them.

These include greats like Tim Braheem, Ryan Grant, Alec Hanson, and Rene Rodriguez, who inspire with their depth of understanding of everything within the industry. In just less than a month from now, Marc and his team will join the great Todd Duncan’s Sales Mastery 30th Anniversary coaching seminar in Palm Desert for some much-needed recession-proof coaching.

In Conclusion

Success requires more than just chance and fate. For Marc Bui, determination and hard work helped grow his career as a mortgage originator, and he propelled it all into developing and expanding the successful Thrive Lending Group.