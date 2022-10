Boca Raton Toy Drive is proud to celebrate its 16th Annual Holiday Toy Drive.

The Boca Raton Toy Drive is on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Sugar Sand Park from 10-2 pm.

It’s that time of year again….the time to have a tangible impact in our community by bringing this coming holiday season!

But we can’t do it without you…..we need you to spread the word and start collecting TOYS!