Celebrating National Doctors Day… the 26th Annual “Honor Your Doctor” Luncheon in Boca Raton to Once Again Raise Student Scholarship Funds for Future Medical Professionals

Seated from left: RCDBR Fund Board Chair Jeff Weber, Club President Kim Champion, HYDL Co-Chairs Alan Kaye and Jon Kaye, President-Elect Bruce Spizler, Past Club President Dr. Allen Konis – Standing: Gwen Herb, Bob Tucker, Mark Swillinger, Ann Brown, Doug Mithun, Dr. Ron Rubin, Ingrid Fulmer, Arlene Herson, Marcia Mithun, Maurice Plough, Linda Petrakis, Barry Siegel. Not pictured Gale Wechsler, Janice Williams, Linsey Willis

Wednesday, March 27

Public Invited to Nominate Their Favorite Physicians For Recognition on Stage at HYD Luncheon Hosted by Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton Fund

Boca Raton, FL — Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton will celebrate “National Doctors Day” by honoring Palm Beach County doctors, nurses, and medical professionals at the nonprofit’s 26th “Honor Your Doctor” Luncheon (HTDL) on Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at Boca West Country Club, 20583 Boca West Drive, Boca Raton. The event is an annual fundraiser for the Rotary Club’s Helen M. Babione Medical Scholarship fund that benefits medical and nursing school students attending four local universities: Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine at FAU, Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing at FAU, Lynn University and Palm Beach State College.

The luncheon is a Boca tradition as a meaningful way for all patients in the community to recognize their

physicians for the outstanding work they do, while also investing in the education of future medical and nursing

students.

According to HYDL Co-chairs the public is again encouraged to:

Nominate their favorite doctor by visiting www.rotarydowntownbocaraton.org and donate $60 per nomination or $150 for three nominations and $250 for five nominations. The physician receiving the most nominations will be named the “2024 Doctor of Distinction.”



There is no limit to how many doctors someone can nominate or how many times someone can nominate their favorite physician; nominated doctors with three or more nominations will be invited to attend the luncheon as a guest of the Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton Fund.

Purchase tickets for the HYD Luncheon for the “up close and personal” appreciation experience

for $175 per person.



Become a sponsor. Both luncheon and named scholarship opportunities are available.

Celebrating National Doctors Day, the 26th Annual “Honor Your Doctor” Luncheon in Boca Raton!

Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton Founding President Alan Kaye Past President and Charter Member Jon Kaye are co-chairs for this year’s HYD Luncheon. Honorary Chair is Charter Member Janice Williams who has been co-chairing the ‘Honor Your Doctor’ Luncheon for 25 years and has been an integral part of the continued success of this community-critical initiative. Honorary Physician Advisors are last year’s 2023 “Doctors of Distinction”: Dr. Jeffrey Miller, Dr. Jeffrey Stein and Dr. David Taub.

The co-chairs are supported by an impassioned 2024 HYDL committee that includes Ann Brown, Kim Champion, Ingrid Fulmer, Gwen Herb, Arlene Herson, Dr. Allen Konis, Doug Mithun, Marcia Mithun, Linda Petrakis, Maurice Plough, Dr. Ron Rubin, Barry Siegel, Bruce Spizler, Mark Swillinger, Bob Tucker, Jeff Weber, Gale Wechsler, and Linsey Willis.

“The ‘Honor Your Doctor Luncheon’ has become a heartwarming community custom that recognizes physicians and medical specialists by many of Boca Raton’s community leaders, medical community, their patients, philanthropists,” said event Co-Chair Alan Kaye.

“Giving it even more meaning, ’Honor Your Doctor’ generates scholarship funds awarded to deserving medical and nursing students who demonstrate financial need to start their healthcare careers at our local universities,” said event Co-Chair Jon Kaye. “We hope that this community generosity will inspire and encourage our scholarship students to remain to practice here in South Florida by engaging them right at the very beginning of their career path.”

For nominations, sponsorships, information and reservations, visit https://www.rotarydowntownbocaraton.org/honor-your-doctor/

or contact 561-756-3097, email honoryourdoctor@rotarydowntownbocaraton.org or to pay online visit https://squareup.com/store/rotary-club-downtown-boca-raton-fund/.

Founded in July 2012 as part of District 6930 to support the health and wellness needs of its community,

The Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton Fund is dedicated to impacting the Boca Raton community through Rotary International’s mission of “Service Above Self.” Dedicated to making a difference in its community by enhancing the lives of many in an environment that embraces and promotes integrity, fellowship, and trust, the award-winning 501(c)3 nonprofit also presents the Annual Boca Raton Mayors Ball and NOW (Nutrition on Weekends) program. The RCDBR is one of 46,000 Rotary clubs in more than 200 countries connecting 1.4 million Rotarians around the globe.

The Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton meets weekly on Fridays at noon at the Embassy Suites

in Boca Raton. For information on “health and wellness” fundraising initiatives and membership in the

Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton, visit: www.rotarydowntownbocaraton.org.

From left: Honorary Physician Advisors (the 2023 “Doctors of Distinction”): Dr. Jeffrey Miller, Dr. Jeffrey Stein and Dr. David Taub HYDL Co-Chairs Alan Kaye (left) and Jon Kaye (right) with Honorary Chair Janice Williams

