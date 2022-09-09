Wine and Design: Fashion Edition to Raise Funds for Boca West Children’s Foundation

Boca Raton, FL – Local fashionistas and wine enthusiasts will gather for the Wine and Design Fashion Edition, benefitting Boca West Children’s Foundation. The event will be held on Saturday, October 8 from 6 -9 p.m. at Andre Design District, 1876 Dr Andres Way, Delray Beach.

The Andre Design District will come alive for a one-of-a-kind, all-inclusive, VIP evening including an exhilarating runway fashion show produced by Mary Giuseffi. The show will highlight a show stopping Fall/Winter collection, as well as dazzling art and personal appearances by local celebrity artists, live music, performance art experiences, fine wine, and light bites.

“We invite everyone to join us for an inspired, immersive event designed to take guests away from the everyday and transport them to a sensational sensory experience,” said Pamela Weinroth, Executive Director of Boca West Children’s Foundation. “Best of all, the funds raised will help the more than 30 local children’s charities that our Foundation supports.”

The event is being presented by Andre Design District, Rose Marcom and Suddenly Sensational with Mary Giuseffi.

General Admission tickets ($125) include two drink tickets, light bites, standing room at the fashion show, and access to all art exhibits and performances. VIP tickets ($250) include a VIP Champagne Preview Party with light bites and champagne, complimentary valet parking, early admission to the event, a dedicated VIP check in, private lounge access, elevated wine and light bites at the Wine and Design Fashion Edition and VIP seating.

For more information, visit bocawestfoundation.orgfashion-show/

About Boca West Children’s Foundation

The Boca West Foundation was launched in 2010 and came about as a desire by the thousands of volunteers from the Boca West Country Club to give back to children in Palm Beach County. The Foundation’s mission is to identify and fund projects to assist children and their families in need in the area. Since its inception, the Foundation has granted more than $17 million for specific programs for more than 30 charities.