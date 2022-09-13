Marital & Family Law Attorneys Stephens & Stevens Honored With 2023 U.S. News – Best Lawyers ‘Best Law Firms’

West Palm Beach, FL – Eddie Stephens and Caryn A. Stevens of Stephens & Stevens PLLC were recently honored with 2023 U.S. News – Best Lawyers “Best Law Firms.” The firm received the prestigious recognition based on a combination of client feedback, information provided on the Law Firm Survey, the Law Firm Leaders Survey, and Best Lawyers peer review.

These award-winning law attorneys were recognized by U.S. News Best Lawyers in the area of family law. Stephens & Stevens focus on high-conflict, high-asset divorce cases helping clients with domestic legal issues such as property division, business valuation, child support and spousal support, child custody and visitation, post-judgment modifications, child relocation, and same-sex marriages, and both prenuptial and postnuptial agreements.

“We work hard to achieve the best possible outcome for our clients in complex, life changing situations and it is an honor to be recognized by our peers and the U.S. News Best Lawyers,” said Eddie Stephens.

Eddie Stephens, a sixth-generation Floridian, is a seasoned attorney with over 25 years of litigation experience. Stephens is board-certified by the Florida Bar in marital and family law. He has earned AV Preeminent Peer Review Rating by Martindale Hubbell, the professional rating indicating the highest ethical standards and professional ability and was most recently included in the 2023 edition of The Best Lawyers in America® for Family Law.

Stephens has established himself as a leader in family law and the community. He founded a family law blog and, for the past eighteen years, has served as a mentor in his field, writing articles and speaking to peers about new laws affecting family and marital law. He currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Center for Child Counseling, Inc., and the Board of Governors for Leadership Palm Beach County.

Partner Caryn A. Stevens spent over 12 years in the mental health and counseling field before practicing law; as a mental health counselor, school guidance counselor, and counselor for the Department of Children & Families, she brings a unique and compassionate perspective to the clients she represents.

Stevens has assisted thousands of children, families, and couples through difficult life circumstances. As a family law attorney, she uses her mental health training and therapeutic skills to create positive change for each client. Stevens was recently included in the 2023 edition of the Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America™ for her work in Family Law.

Along with Eddie and Caryn, the boutique firm of Stephens & Stevens celebrates this honor with their team of attorneys, paralegals, and support staff.

“This recognition exemplifies who we are and what we stand for as marital and family law attorneys,” said Stevens. “Although Eddie and I have practiced law for many years, this recognition is of special importance to us during our first year as Stephens & Stevens.”

About Stephens & Stevens, PLLC:

Stephens & Stevens, PLLC is a Florida law firm that practices exclusively marital and family law. The firm’s strategic approach is to resolve high-conflict and high-net-worth issues achieving the best possible outcome for each client. They are located at 400 Columbia Drive, STE 111, West Palm Beach, FL 33409. For more information call (561) 430-4350, email info@ss-familylaw.com or visit, www.ss-familylaw.com .