La Boulangerie Boul’Mich – A French Artisanal Bakery and Deli With a Latin Twist

La Boulangerie Boul’Mich is a French artisanal bakery and deli with a Latin twist. Our name, BOUL’MICH (n.), originates from the affectionate nickname given to the Boulevard St. Michel in the Latin Quarter of Paris. Known for its quaint cafés, bookstores, and shops. Our mission is to serve our customers fresh, high-quality, artisanal food that’s matched by family-oriented service in a unique, cozy, and vintage-industrial atmosphere.

Our delicious croissants, bread, and assorted pastries are baked fresh every morning and are the perfect pick-me-up at any time of day. The menu offers all-day breakfast with an abundance of options for every taste including three kinds of Eggs Benedict dishes, omelets, and egg specialties, such as scrambled eggs with black forest ham and the favorite Croque Madame “our style” — open-faced French baguette with Black Forest ham, Swiss cheese, fried eggs, tomatoes and a touch of bechamel.

Enjoy our lunch and early dinner options that include fresh pasta, salads, and French-style sandwiches made with our fresh baguettes. Standouts include the Gnocchi Ai Quattro Formaggi with a white four-cheese sauce blend; Bravia Salad of crisp mixed greens, goat cheese, apples, and roasted almonds on a carpaccio of beets, dressed in balsamic and olive oil; and our Brie and Roasted Almond sandwich, served hot — melted creamy French brie with crispy almonds, romaine lettuce and raspberry jam.

We invite our chamber members to join us for some current and upcoming specials for the months of September and October. Our Limited Time Offer Impossible Tacos are made with vegetarian meat in a hard corn taco shell with avocado spread, crumbled feta, tomatoes, and pickled onions. Enjoy our Taco Tuesday BOGO special every Tuesday throughout September and October.

Don’t miss our upcoming National Coffee Day Celebration on September 23. We will be launching our La Boulangerie Boul’Mich Coffee Mug. Receive a free specialty coffee with your purchase of our mug and enjoy 10% OFF all future coffee orders for a year when using that mug. We are excited to announce that we have partnered with the Susan G Komen Foundation to help Breast Cancer Research. For the month of October, we will be donating 10% of our croissant sales to their cause.

Guests can order delivery directly from our website www.laboulangerieusa.com or visit us at the Boca Town Center Mall between Saks and Macy’s, 6000 Glades Rd Suite 1048A, Boca Raton, FL 33431 and follow us on Instagram @laboulangerie_boulmich to learn more about our offerings and special promotions.